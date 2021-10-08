Magical Leanbh festival returns

There will be a host of events for children during Leanbh 2021.

There will be a host of events for children of all ages during Leanbh 2021.

Leanbh is back!

This year’s annual Droichead arts festival for children and families promises to thrill, engage, excite, create cultural experiences and facilitate learning for young people aged 0-12yrs in the centre, in Drogheda schools, and outdoors, with fun, magic and mayhem...

Beginning on Saturday October 9th, highlights will include theatre for babies, local storytelling, drumming classes and much more.

First up is StrongWomen Science – a fun, family circus science show exploding with astounding tricks and messy experiments!

Ever wanted to know how you balance a chair on your chin, if you can juggle liquid, or how circus performers eat fire? StrongWomen Aoife and Maria reveal the scientific secrets behind their astounding tricks. In a fun, lively and fast-paced family circus performance, find out how jugglers, acrobats and hula hoop artists use science to create their amazing acts.

Suitable for age 5 and upwards, book now for 11.30am or 2.30pm on October 9th.

Presented by The Civic, Tallaght, I AM BABA is a theatre adventure for babies created by internationally renowned theatre director Anna Newell and composer David Goodall. It is a magical adventure of song, lights and textures for babies aged 0-12 months. Booking required for Tuesday October 26th at 11.30am & 2.30pm.

Storyteller extraordinaire Grainne Rafferty is presenting two free screenings of her magical short films Selkie and The Children of Lir on Saturday October 16th at 10am/11am/12pm/1pm.

Filmed and edited by Ewan McNulty, produced by Droichead Arts Centre and with funding from Creative Ireland, Selkie is for children of any age.

Aoife and the Children of Lir | recommended 8+ based on The Children of Lir, but not as you know it…

There will also be some storytelling events, with details to follow.

Alice and the Wolf is a beguiling new production for audiences (9+ years) directed by Philip Hardy and presented by Barnstorm Theatre Company

Alice spends virtually all her time in Wolf Wood. You know, the world’s deepest, darkest online game. Why not? Her dad isn’t around, her mother’s gone to Canada to meet a lumberjack and her best friend’s dumped her for a YouTube star. On Saturday October 30th at 12pm & 2.30pm.

Five Drogheda and East Meath schools will also host workshops “Back in the Groove” along with KadaKaBoom Art’s Kieran Gallagher, who will facilitate a serious of online and live classes to schools. Teachers will work with their students and rehearse, and classes will take to their individual socially distance school yards where their body groove piece will be performed. Each individual school’s event will be filmed, edited together to create one GIANT GROOVE, which will be launched online on 22nd October across all our social Media channels. Special thanks to participating schools – Le Chéile ETNS, Mornington, St Joseph’s NS. Mell, Bunscoil Buachaillí Réalt Na Mara (Donecarney Boys NS), St Oliver’s NS and Aston Village ETNS, Drogheda.

Booking is recommended for all the Leanbh events, as demand will be high. Full details of all the events, times and prices can be found on www.droichead.com.