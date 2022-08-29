Luxury Louth homes in Carlingford and Blackrock command top prices

This family home at the Village Green, Blackrock wold for €760,000

The property market in Louth shows no sign of slowing down according to the latest sales listed on the Irish Property Register, despite August being a quiet month.

Houses in popular areas such as Blackrock and Carlingford continue to demand premium prices with buyers willing to pay for their dream home.

The most expensive house sold during the month of July was at Oyster Ridge, Castle Hill, Carlingford which sold for €825,000. The five-bedroomed Donegal sandstone house, built by the renowned stone mason Jim McGahan, stands on an elevated site overlooking Carlingford Lough. The house combines old worlde charm with all modern conveniences and has a beautiful terraced garden leading to a sun house.

The highest price listed so far for August was for 12 Village Green, Blackrock which sold for €760,000 – €10,000 more than the asking price. It had previously been on the market in 2020 with an asking price of €725,000.

This impressive four bedroomed detached house also features a games room and home office.

Another Blackrock sale was 32 Beech Park which sold for €440,000.

Avalon on the Deerpark , Ravensdale also sold for €440,000, having last changed hands for €190,000 in 2013.