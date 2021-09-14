Luke Cassidy’s ‘Iron Annie’ with unique Dundalk vernacular set to put the town on literary map

No-one, not even those whose people are buried in Castletown graveyard, could claim that the Dundalk accent is a thing of beauty. It lacks the softness of west or the melodious lilt of Cork and Kerry. It has a harshness that bares testament to the town’s history on the frontier and a turn of phase borrowed from those who have passed through.

Years of travelling and living abroad have softened Luke Cassidy’s accent, yet his debut novel ‘Iron Annie’ is written in the Dundalk vernacular and is an ode to the town and those who live here.

Those years away, living in Japan, Austria, Slovenia and France, have, however, done nothing to soften his love for his native town which as much a character in the novel as its eponymous heroine.

“It’s a crazy story,” he says, “I do think it shows as much as anything else, the love and pride that people have in the town.”

“Iron Annie” released by Bloomsbury Press in Ireland and the UK and by Vintage Press in the United States, has already seen Luke likened to Roddy Doyle. Just as Doyle’s Barrytown trilogy portrayed north Dublin warts and all, “Iron Annie” takes readers on a roller coaster ride through the underbelly of Dundalk.

Aoife, the narrator is from Mullaghbawn and has found her tribe in Dundalk. It’s a tribe which includes her mysterious lover Annie, an arts graduate from Glasgow via Belfast, The Rat King, a college educated French-speaking drug dealing Traveller, and the gentle guitar playing Shamey Hughes.

It’s through Aoife’s eyes that we enter the murky world of drug dealing and Luke doesn’t shy away from portraying its nastiness, even if it’s a way of life for the characters. Early on, ‘this lad, Fahey, from over Monaghan somewhere’ has his dog set on fire when he gets on the wrong side of Chip,’ a scumbag dealer’, while Stripes Maguire gets his nickname after Annie slashes his face with a knife.

For locals, it’s like going on a tour of the town with that mate who is always getting in trouble. Aoife is smart and streetwise with a good turn of phase and a strong sense of loyalty to her friends. When The Rat King needs a favour, she embarks on a trip to England with Annie to dispose of ten kilos of cocaine and it’s there that her loyalties are tested.

Places like Seatown, Gyles Quay, the Europa Cafe and The Spirit Store feature in the story, bringing it vividly to life for those of us from the town.

“I hope people don’t get the wrong end of the stick,” says Luke. “I’m not doing a number on the town.”

He points out that Aoife’s identity is connected to the town. “It’s impossible to imagine her living in any other town. There comes a point when Aoife has to choose where her loyalty lies and it’s lies with Dundalk and the people she has here. That’s the moment that defines her place in the town and her destiny, both better and worse.”

“Iron Annie” was written in 2018 and he has already completed a second novel, with The Rat King as the central character.

Just as Aoife found her place in Dundalk, so too has Luke on his return home.

“I’m from the town. I identify as being of the town. I went to school here, to Colaiste Ris and before that Gael Scoil, and then to UCD and Queens and ended up at the Sorbonne, having spending a couple of years in Paris.”

Writing was always something he did, so he made a conscious decision to see if was something which he could do on a full-time basis.

He has written book reviews and interviews for literary journals, short stories and plays for pop-up theatre.

After living “a fairly nomadic life” for the last decade, he found himself back in Dundalk in 2020, and he, just like his narrator, has found his tribe in Dundalk.

It’s a tribe that includes musicians and artists with whom he has banded together to create the Iron Annie Cabaret, which premieres in An Tain Arts Centre on October 8th before embarking on a tour of twenty-two venues around the country.