Lucky Louth syndicate collect lotto winnings

Staff at Tesco in the Long Walk Shopping Centre in Dundalk, Co Louth celebrate after it was announced that their store sold Saturday night’s Lotto jackpot ticket worth €2,418,002

The lucky syndicate from Louth that scooped a life-changing €2,418,002 in last Saturday’s Lotto jackpot have collected their winnings from the National Lottery Headquarters this week.

They revealed that they had actually thought about stopping the syndicate because of the amount of work involved and credit last Saturday’s rain with them buying the quick pick with the winning numbers at Tesco in the Longwalk Sopping Centre in Dundalk.

The latest jackpot winners, who have opted not to go public, admitted that they were in total shock when they saw their numbers appear on screen.

“I was watching the draw live and ticking our numbers off as they came out. I really couldn’t believe it when all of our numbers were on the screen in front of me! I was checking and double checking and checking again. I had to make sure I wasn’t dreaming! It’s surreal to think that we were the only people in the entire country to have the winning numbers last weekend.”

“For a few weeks, I was actually thinking of stopping the syndicate. There’s a lot of organising that goes into it and we had never won big before so I was thinking to myself, is it really worth it? We decided to keep going with it for the time being and thank goodness we did. Imagine if we had have given up – we certainly wouldn’t be sitting here in the Winners Room, that’s for sure.”

The Louth winners believe that the torrential rain last week helped them to become Ireland’s newest Lotto jackpot winners.

“I feel like the awful weather last week played a big part in our win. As I got to the shop to buy our Quick Pick ticket, the rain was pouring down so there wasn’t a chance I was getting out of the car in that. I had to sit and wait for a while to let it ease off. To think, if it hadn’t have been such a wet and dreary day, I might have ended up going into the shop even earlier which could have resulted in us not getting our particular Quick Pick ticket. It was obviously meant to be!”