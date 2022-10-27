Lú shines a light on Louth’s myths and legends in spectacular show

St Peter's Church, West Street, is one of the backdrops for the spectacular light shows.

Don't miss the spectacular light shows and entertainment in Drogheda as part of the first Lú Festival of Light.

The spectacular Lú Festival of Light is taking place over the next two weekends and here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening and where!

The launch of the two weeks of events takes place in West Street, Drogheda, at 7pm on Friday October 28th, where live music and entertainers will accompany the first of the light shows to grace the town centre over the Bank Holiday.

Narrated by Mystical Ireland author Anthony Murphy with music composed by Ryan Vail, the visually dramatic and artistic lighting shows, funded by the Fáilte Ireland Urban Animation Capital Investment Scheme, will feature striking animations, music from renowned uilleann pipe musician Cormac Ó’Briain and visual effects projected on to St. Peter’s Church, the Old Abbey, and St. Laurence’s Gate.

A sample of what visitors can expect includes a full-scale building projection of the mythical story of the salmon of knowledge. With bells sounding out from St. Peter’s Church, the legendary story will be narrated as water appears to slowly fill up the church and the salmon swims in and out of details on the building.

This hero show takes you on a journey through Drogheda and Louth’s history.

It features legends such as the Salmon of Knowledge, Saint Patrick & St Oliver Plunkett, Lú, the Irish name of County Louth, and on the county crest is emblazoned his epithet, Lugh Samildánach.

The Old Abbey will also play host to a wealth of sound and vision bringing its ancient heritage alive.

Here will tell the story of Oengus & Caer, the tale of the miracle child of Newgrange. Son of Dagda, the sun god, and Bóinn, goddess of the River Boyne and the Milky Way.

It’s a tale of his love with Caer filled with beautiful imagery.

Moving up to St Laurence Gate, the poem of Amergin and Boann will be recited, against the stunning backdrop.

This show tells the story of Bóinn the Goddess of the River Boyne and the Milky Way which transitions beautifully into a visual representation of Amergin’s Poem, featuring themes such as the power of the sea and the bull of seven battles.

All these historic and well-known sites will come to life transforming the finer details of the architecture and telling local mythological stories in a way that has never been done before.

“All along the streets will be lined with a fire performer, stilt walkers and local street musicians,” explains Trevor Connolly, CEO of Love Drogheda, one of the main organisers of the festival.

"On the next four nights, we’ll have additional musicians in, so along with local businesses; pubs, cafes, restaurants, joining in with events and special offers, there will something for everyone to enjoy throughout the festival.”

The lighting shows, created by lighting and film production company, Visual Spectrum, will take place from 7.00pm to 9.30pm on the 28th and 29th of October and from 6.30pm to 9.30pm on the 30th and 31st October and 2nd to the 5th of November.

“Lú Festival of Light is an exciting addition to the visitor offering in Drogheda and adds another unique experience for visitors to enjoy in Ireland’s Ancient East,” explains Colin Hindle, Festival Officer at Fáilte Ireland. “The festival uses spectacular light animations, part funded under Fáilte Ireland’s Urban Animation Scheme, to tell the many myths and legends associated with the region, tying into the ancient theme of the area. I would like to congratulate Louth County Council and Love Drogheda on their development of this festival, which truly shines a light on the many visitor attractions Drogheda has to offer.”

"We are absolutely delighted to welcome this free family friendly event to Drogheda over the mid term break,” adds Trevor. “ It promises to be an amazing audio-visual spectacular show across three historical sites for young and old. Many of our local businesses are getting on board to support the festival by running special offers and there will be a plethora of music gigs in venues across the town”!

This is a free event; no tickets are required. Visitors are asked to consider public transport links, where possible, and parking will also be available in car parks in the town. Visit www.lufestivaloflight.com and follow the festival social media pages for a list of parking locations, a full schedule of events, and special offers in local hotels, pubs, restaurants, and stores.

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/LuFestivalofLight.Drogheda

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/lu_festival_of_light_drogheda/