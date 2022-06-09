Low water pressure notice for Yellowbatter as work carried out

Water pressure will be low in the Yellowbatter area on Friday due to work being carried out by Irish Water.

Low water pressure can be expected in parts of North Drogheda on Friday June 10th due to work being carried out in the area.

Irish Water is working in partnership with Louth County Council to carry out essential hydrant repair works, to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Drogheda. The works are scheduled to take place on Friday June 10th from 10am until 6pm.

To facilitate the safe delivery of the repairs, customers in Yellowbatter, Drogheda and surrounding, and surrounding areas may experience temporary low pressure and/or water outages during the works.

Crews will make every effort to minimise the disruption to impacted customers and will work to complete these works as quickly and as safely as possible. It typically takes two to three hours following restoration time for the network to refill and normal water supply to fully return.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Irish Water receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

“Irish Water understands that essential repair works can be inconvenient and working in partnership with our colleagues in Louth County Council, we will make every effort to minimise the disruption that these necessary works may cause,” said Michael Cunniffe, Regional Asset Operations Lead at Irish Water.

“Customers may experience some temporary discolouration of water following the works and occasionally issues such as internal airlocks may arise. For advice on clearing discoloration and airlocks, visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-issues/following-an-outage.”

Irish Water and Louth County Council regret any inconvenience caused.

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website.