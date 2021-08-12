Loving Life Choir transforming lives

The wall at the old coal yard

THE incredible Loving Life choir are helping to transform the area in which the group is based.

As well as providing a great outlet for the talents of the singers, the choir is now playing its part in brightening up the area.

A wall at the old coal yard, close to Lia Brega and Moneymore, has been painted with large butterflies to help bring a bit of colour to the area.

The Loving Life Choir is an initiative of Foscadh Housing and involves children aged 10-17 from the general Moneymore area.

The group will be recording a short video soon and the old wall will be a colourful backdrop.

They were recently shortlisted for the ICSH Allianz Community Housing Awards 2021 and really impressed the judges with their efforts.