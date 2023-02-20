Loving Life Choir silences critics with impromptu performance

The Loving Life Choir which held an impromptu concert at the new public meeting space at St Peter's Hill.

Often times, when adults are busy squabbling amongst themselves, children go about the important busy of getting on with life!

The Loving Life community choir held an impromptu performance at the much-maligned new St Peter’s Hill meeting space over the weekend, using the controversial cement wall as a make-shift stage.

The clear and uplifting tones of 35 happy children’s voices certainly added a rainbow of colour and brightness to the plaza, possibly shaming the naysayers into realising it is what you do with a space that matters, and not what it looks like.

Quite aptly, given the derision the design has drawn, the children from all backgrounds and ages sang an anti-bullying song they are currently rehearsing called “I Have a Voice”.

“We were performing at the Barbican for the 25th anniversary of the Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge, and had some time to kill before the children went up to Funtasia afterwards,” explains choir founder Ken O’Heiligh. “The children were still on a high from their first performance at an event, so I ran across to make sure it was clean, and we performed two songs, much to the delight of the passing shoppers, and cars were beeping their support, as you can hear in the video!”

Choir Director Eileen Foley led the children in the first performance to be held at the newly constructed meeting space.

The Loving Life Choir was founded in to offer a safe, friendly and inclusive environment for children aged 10-17 from the Moneymore area to find joy in singing together, inspiration from song lyrics and the confidence to work towards performing songs for the community and beyond.

Their performance on Saturday morning, which brought traffic and shoppers to a diverting halt, could very well have that effect; to inspire the community to see beyond what is currently there and see future community and cultural potential.

"We will remember the great memories and friendships made on this day for years to come,” adds Ken. “I know the place has come in for a lot of flack lately, but maybe people should give it a chance, and our little concert got the seal of approval from Louth County Council CEO Joan Martin, who liked and shared the video!”

See the video here: https://www.facebook.com/lovinglifechoir/videos/601450444685472.