Louth woman with terminal cervical cancer to receive Pembro cancer treatment

Termonfeckin woman Eileen Rushe is facing the future with more positivity after hearing she will receive the groundbreaking cancer treatment Pembro, which when successful, has greatly prolonged the life of recipients.

Eileen (35) has terminal cervical cancer, however hearing she is eligible for the immunotherapy drug follows recent devastating news, where new tumours have appeared and existing ones grown, so this latest development throws a new lifeline to the mum of one.

‘This is brilliant news and I feel like I have won the Lotto,’ said Eileen, who is mum to 14-year-old Séamus. ‘I had been so scared for the future when I heard about the tumours, and was very nervous to hear what my doctor’s plan was, but with Pembro, the average on this drug is a year – that’s just a goal, I could be longer and move to treatment; I could be shorter and move to treatment, which is just a figure, which I like, but I know some people don’t want to know.’

A brain scan over the weekend revealed lesions, which will mean some radiotherapy before Pembro treatment can commence, however, there was more good news for Eileen last week, as she finally bought her first house.

‘It’s not a new house – me and Seamus have lived in it in Termonfeckin since just after he was born 14 years ago, and we love it,’ she says, tears of joy welling in her eye. ‘To be able to buy it and leave Seamus with bricks and mortar is fantastic, and I am delighted to have bought my very first home’

Eileen is living with her mum and dad Jim and Mary at the moment, and says the positivity and goodwill she is receiving from people in Termonfeckin, Drogheda and beyond is incredible.

‘I have to thank everyone for their prayers, special masses and all the candles that have been lit for me in the past few weeks,’ says Eileen. ‘I just feel so loved, so thank you to everyone for their continued support; I always feel it but don’t always come back’.

Eileen received a diagnosis of cervical cancer late in 2018. Earlier this year, Management at Louth County Hospital, Dundalk, apologised to Eileen over their failure to properly investigate and treat her condition.

She settled her case against the Health Service Executive in March for an undisclosed sum, after the High Court heard her diagnosis could have been given a year earlier, meaning her cervical cancer could have been cured.

Bettystown native Eileen has always been very open about her three-year battle with cancer, chronicling her journey in a popular blog ‘Cervical Cancer is Bitch’.

It often makes for very difficult reading, as Eileen is brutally candid about the experience.

‘I have a funeral checklist from Townley’s and I am writing letters to Seamus for different occasions in the future. This is not doom and gloom for me, as I like to be organised, and these jobs don’t upset me, they make me feel accomplished,’ she explains.

‘People seem to appreciate the cancer journey from my perspective and maybe it helps others deal with someone going through it.’

For now, Eileen is facing the future with optimism, and trying to make as many happy memories as she can with her son and family.

‘Séamus is all I am thinking about, and spending precious time with my family,’ she adds. ‘I just need to try to remember I am here now; I could be here for ten weeks, months or years and I need to grab each day as it comes and enjoy what life offers me’.