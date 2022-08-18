Louth’s top restaurants named at Irish Restaurant Awards

Sitar Restaurant, Dundalk, Co Louth winners for World Cuisine at the Leinster finals of the Irish Restaurant Awards

Conor Woods of the Bay Tree, Carlingford, the Co Louth winner for best emerging Irish cuisine at the Leinster final of the Irish Restaurant Awards

Wildwood Cafe, Carlingford, winners of the award for best sustainability practices for Co Louth at the Leinster final of the Irish Restaurant Awards

Conor Halpenny of Square Restaurant, Dundalk, Louth winner of the best chef and best restaurant awards at the Leinster final of the Irish Restaurant Awards

Conor Halpenny and the Square Restaurant, Dundalk, added more honours to their growing list of awards, taking the prizes for best chef and best restaurant in Louth at the Leinster heat of Irish Restaurant Awards on Tuesday night.

This is the 13th year of the awards which are organised by the Restaurants Association of Ireland, with nominations by the general public.

Ten of the sixteen awards went to Dundalk and north Louth while seven of the county’s winning restaurants are members of the SeaLouth initiative.

The Spotted Dog, Long Walk., Dundalk was named as the best in Louth for casual dining, while the award for best newcomer in the county went to Birch and Co, Jocelyn Street.

Sitar Indian Restaurant and Takeaway, Chapel Street, Dundalk, won the award for world cuisine, with Strandfield, north of Dundalk, being named as best cafe.

The Bay Tree, Carlingford won the best emerging Irish cuisine category and Wildwood Cafe, Carlingford won the award for best sustainability practices.

The award for Louth’s pub of the year went to Russell’s Gin Saloon, Park Street, Dundalk while Elizabeth Duffy of the Fairways Hotel was named as Louth’s best restaurant manager.

The Trinity Quarter, Drogheda took the title of Louth’s best gastro pub, and Scholars’ Townhouse won the award for best hotel and guesthouse in Louth.

The award for best customer service in Louth went to the Monasterboice Inn, and No 3 Wine Bar and Restaurant won the award for best wine experience.

Maria Flynn of Ballymakenny Farm Heritage Potatoes was named as Louth’s local food hero.

The Louth winners now go on to the All Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards in the Conventions Centre Dublin on September 19th 2022