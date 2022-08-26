Louth’s post Covid baby boom with over 500 new arrivals to local mums

Louth is in the midst of a post Covid baby boom, with the birth rate of the county at 15.2% in the first three months of 2022.

The latest figures for births and deaths have just been published by the Central Statistics office (CSO) for the first quarter of the year.

Louth had a bumper year for new arrivals, with 519 babies born to mothers living in the county between January and March.

This compared to 402 births in the same period in 2021, and an increase in the birth rate from 11.9% recorded at the beginning of last year.

There were 267 baby boys born in the first quarter of 2022, and 252 baby girls.

The statistics further showed that over half of the births (51.1)% were to married couples, and a further 25% to co-habiting parents.

The CSO also recorded the number of deaths per county in the first few months of 2022. There were 256 deaths in Louth. Of those, 132 were male and 124 female

Most common causes of death were also recorded. In Louth deaths from cancer (66), were most common, followed by circulatory disease (59), diseases of the despiratory system (29) and external causes (24). There were 20 deaths attributed to Covid-19.

Gerard Doolan, Statistician in the CSO Vital Statistics Division, commented on the national picture, saying “The number of deaths in Quarter 1 2022 decreased by 29 or 0.3% compared with the same period last year. There were 641 deaths due to COVID-19 in this period accounting for one in fifteen (6.7%) of all deaths in the period.”

“Deaths due to malignant neoplasms (cancer) and circulatory disease were the biggest causes of death in Q1 2022 and accounted for more than half (55.8%) of all deaths.”

“Looking at births, we can see the number of births has increased by 2,236 (or 16.1%) when compared with the same quarter in the previous year, up from 13,895 in Q1 2021 to 16,131 in Q1 2022. Births to teenage mothers increased from 179 in Q1 2021 to 194 in Q1 2022.”

“The average age of mothers was 33.3 in Q1 2022, which is an increase of 0.2 years from that reported in the same quarter in 2021, while 10 years ago the average age was 31.8 years for the same period.”

“More than two in five (43.6%) of all births were outside of marriage/civil partnership, compared to the same quarter a year earlier when 40.1% of births were to mothers outside of marriage. Ten years ago, in Q1 2012, this proportion was more than one in three (35.9%) births.”

“The natural increase (births minus deaths) in Q1 2022 was 6,596 an increase of 52.3% on the same period in 2021 when it was 4,331.”