Louth’s population jumps by 7.9% in Census 2022

The preliminary results from Census 2022 have just been released. the figures incorporate Louth

Louth’s population jumped by almost 8% over the last six years, according to the very first figures from Census 2022.

The preliminary results were published just 12 weeks after Census night, and are based on initial counts from more than 5,000 enumeration areas, including Louth.

The initial figures show that the population on April 3rd was recorded at 139,100. It is an increase of 10,216 (+7.9%) since 2016, and is higher than the national population increase of 7.6%.

The population included 70,506 females and 68,594 males, which represents an ongoing trend from previous Census data, where the number of women in Louth has outnumbered men.

It is an increase of 10,216 (+7.9%) since 2016.

The Census data also helps to explain some of the reasons behind the increasing Louth population, indicating that it was made up partly by a “natural increase” (5,050) which is the number of births minus the number of people who had passed away since the last Census.

It also revealed the estimated net inward migration, which is the population change minus the natural increase, of 5,166.

With an increasing population, attention turns to the number of houses across the county which are available.

The preliminary Census 2022 figures showed that the total housing stock in Louth in April was 55,147. This shows an increase of 3,748 (+7.3%) since 2016.

There were 3,675 vacant dwellings, which was 277 fewer than in 2016 (-7.0%). The figure does not include holiday homes, of which there were 771.

Cormac Halpin, Senior Statistician in the Census Division has been analysing the initial data from across the country.

“The Preliminary Results show a population of 5,123,536 on Census night. This is an increase of 7.6% since 2016. It is also the highest population recorded in a census since 1841.

There were 2,593,600 females and 2,529,936 males recorded, which is an increase of 7.7% and 7.5% respectively. The population increase of 361,671 was made up of a natural increase (births minus deaths) of 171,338 and estimated net inward migration (population change minus natural increase) of 190,333.

He added that the counties recording the highest population growth were in Leinster. Longford grew by more than 14%, with Meath, Kildare, and Fingal, also growing strongly. In contrast to Census 2016, when three counties (Mayo, Sligo, and Donegal) had a fall in their population, the Preliminary Results show that the population of every county has increased since 2016.

“In Leinster, Louth was among 10 of the 12 counties which showed a higher percentage increase than the national average, with Offaly (+6.0%), and Kilkenny (+4.5%), being lower. In Munster, Waterford (+9.4%) had a higher percentage increase than that of the State overall. Both Leitrim (+9.5%) and Roscommon (+8.4%) showed a higher percentage increase than the national rate, while Cavan, Donegal, or Monaghan did not.”