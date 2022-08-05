Louth’s oldest citizens hardest hit by COVID-19 with 182 deaths among those aged 65 years and over

CSO figures have revealed that 211 people died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 211 people in Louth died due to COVID-19 during the period from March 2020 to February 2022 according to the latest figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

The figures released as part of the CSO Frontier Series highlight that nationally 59 per cent of deaths from COVID-19 occurred in general and orthopaedic hospitals, with 29 per cent of deaths occurring in nursing homes. The vast majority, 91 per cent, of those who died were aged 65 years or over.

Of the 211 deaths in Louth due to COVID-19, 182 of those who died were aged 65 years and over.

Those aged 85 years and over accounted for most of the deaths, with COVID-19 claiming the lives of 82 of our oldest citizens. There were 69 deaths due COVID-19 among those aged 75 to 84 years, while 31 of those who died were aged 66 to 74 years.

Seventeen people aged 55 to 64 years lost their lives due to COVID-19 in Louth, with nine of those who died aged 45 to 54 years.

One young person aged between 15 and 24 years and two aged between 25 and 34 were among those who died due to the novel coronavirus.

This CSO Frontier Series Output presents the results of an analysis of deaths due to COVID-19 which occurred in Ireland between March 1st 2020 and February 28th 2022 that been registered with the General Register Office and subsequently notified to the Central Statistics Office by May 31st 2022.

The analysis focuses on deaths where COVID-19 was found to have been the underlying cause of death. A death certificate may list multiple causes of death, based on which underlying cause is identified by applying specific guidelines from the World Health Organisation. A death due to COVID-19 differs from a death with COVID-19 in that COVID-19 is identified as the underlying cause of death in the former but not in the latter. In deaths between March 2020 and February 2022, COVID-19 was identified as the underlying cause of death in 5,384 cases nationwide.