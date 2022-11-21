Louth’s Nugents win nail-biting final in Ireland’s Fittest Family

It certainly was survival of the fittest as Drogheda’s Nugent family saw off all contenders to take the title of Ireland’s Fittest Family on RTE on Sunday night.

In a nail-biting finish, which came right down to the wire, the Louth family beat stiff competition in the form of the Finnegans from Cork, the Gallaghers from Donegal and the Fitzsimons from Wicklow to lift the cup, but that didn’t stop the first two families from gathering with their rivals in Boyne Rugby Club to watch the tense finale!

"There were great celebrations and the atmosphere in the club was mighty, it was great craic,” said Donal Nugent, husband to team-mate Mags, and dad to Finn and Danny.

"We are over the moon and it was a great experience, and we want to thank the whole town for getting behind us over the past few months. The community support has been amazing and congratulations to the other families who took part.”

It may have been tense for everyone else watching, but the final was actually two months ago, so the whole family was sworn to secrecy.

"The final was actually on Mags’ birthday on September 11th and it was so hard to keep that quiet, but it would have really ruined the anticipation for everyone if they had known,” he says with a laugh. “The excitement for us watching all the other kids watching the final was brilliant, and we got to celebrate all over again.

"The Finnegans and Gallaghers came along too, and we have to thank the rugby club, where Finn plays, for throwing us a great night.”

The battle began seven weeks ago, with 16 families, and involved blood, sweat, tears, icy waters and lots and lots of mud!

"The weather for the final was atrocious and it was blowing a gale, and was a complete mud bath at the end when it came down to Mags and the other mam in the final!” says Donal with a laugh. “Manager Davy (Fitz) was a legend and was our fifth team member, and I really want to say again that the support from people in the town, even people who hadn’t seen my Mam and Dad in years, was incredible and made all the difference.”

And Drogheda is where the Nugent family became fit!

All the family including, daughter Carla, are involved with Ace A.C. Matriarch Mags is a coach with the club while Danny has been involved in athletics for seven years.

He also played GAA for Newtown Blues, where dad Donal has been involved for over 40 years. Donal himself played with the Blues until he retired at 38 and then went onto coach senior and underage teams . He also runs, cycles and played rugby with Delvin.

Younger son Finn also plays with Newtown Blues, where he has been involved for almost six years. He plays rugby for Boyne and has been known to throw himself into the schools cross country team too when required.

Congratulations from all at the Drogheda Independent!