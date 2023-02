Louth’s golf ‘on par’ with the best at PGA Show in Orlando, Florida

Tourism Ireland’s golf promotional programme for 2023 kicked off this week at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida. : Liam McCool and Martin Mangan, both Carton House; Francis Howley, Portmarnock Golf Club; Jeff Fallon, Royal Dublin Golf Club; Liam Murphy, County Louth Golf Club; Ryan Donagher, Portmarnock Golf Club; Paul McCanny, Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links; Joe Shannon, G Golf Ireland; Stephen Walsh, Carr Golf; Paul Mockler, Fáilte Ireland; Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland; and Martin Donnelly and Jenny O’Reilly, both Fáilte Ireland, at the PGA Golf Merchandise Show in Orlando, Florida.

Tourism Ireland’s golf promotional programme for 2023 kicked off last week at the PGA Show in Orlando, Florida with Co Louth proudly flying the flag for the North East.

31 tourism companies from Ireland took part in this important event in the golfing calendar – including County Louth Golf Club. The PGA Show is one of the biggest golf exhibitions in the United States, attracting more than 10,000 golf professionals and journalists.

Before the PGA Show kicked off, Ireland’s world-class golf was highlighted to some 100 golf pros, buyers and other stakeholders – at a special Ireland Golf Day, sponsored by Tourism Ireland, North & West Coast Links Golf Ireland and SWING Golf Ireland, at the Reunion Resort & Golf Club near Orlando.

On day two of the show, Tourism Ireland organised a panel discussion for influential American golf journalists and travel professionals. Hosted by American sports radio and TV personality Ann Liguori, the panel included former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, as well as Royal Portrush head professional Gary McNeill – providing an excellent opportunity to highlight our superb golf, as well as the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and the Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in 2027.

“We were delighted to attend this year’s PGA Show in Orlando. The American golf market remains a priority for Tourism Ireland in 2023 and we will continue to promote Ireland as a top golf destination,” said Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America. “We’re also taking every opportunity to highlight the fact that The Open will return to Royal Portrush in 2025 and that Adare Manor will host the Ryder Cup in 2027. Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops once again to leverage the tourism potential of these prestigious sporting events, in the US and in our other important golf markets.

“Golf is the world’s largest sports-related travel market and Tourism Ireland, together with our partners Fáilte Ireland and Tourism NI, is working hard to drive home the message that a golfing holiday in Ireland is about much more than a round of 18 holes – the combination of our world-class golf and our unique brand of hospitality plays a key role in attracting American golfers to visit.”