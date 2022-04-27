Louth’s COVID-19 rates below national average

Covid-19 rates in the Carlingford Dundalk electoral area are mong the lowest in Ireland.

The number of COVID-19 cases, based on confirmed PCR tests, continues to drop in Louth with all areas in the county having rates below the national average

There were 431 cases recorded in the two weeks up to Monday April 25th, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 334.4 cases per 100,000 of population.

The Dundalk-Carlingford local election area has the lowest incidence rate in the county for the 14 day period to Monday April 18th, with 96 confirmed cases, giving an incidence rate of 375 cases per 100,000, compared to the national average of 598.7 cases per 100,000.This was among the ten lowest LEAs in the whole country.

There were 154 confirmed cases in Dundalk-South giving a 14 day incidence rate of 474.8 cases per 100,000.

The Ardee area saw 122 cases, giving the second highest incidence rate in the county at 481.9 cases per 100,000.

It must be remembered, however, that these figures are based on confirmed PCR cases and not on positive antigen tests uploaded by members of the public to the HSE website.

There are currently 18 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, two of whom are in the hospital’s ICU/High Dependency Unit.