Louth’s Covid-19 rate drops

Our Lady of Lourdes where the numbers of patients with COVID has fallen from 59 last week to 41 this week.

While other parts of the country have witnessed an increase in COVID-19 cases, there’s been a welcome drop in reported infections in Louth, with only the Ardee Local Electoral Area recording an infection rate above the national average.

There were 1,957 cases confirmed in the two weeks leading up to Sunday April 3rd, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 1,518.4 cases per 100,000 of population. This is down from the previous week when there had been 2,264 cases and an incidence rate of 1756 cases per 100,000 of population.

The figure is based on confirmed PCR tests and not on positive antigen tests uploaded by members of the public to the HSE website, so it doesn’t reflect the actual number of cases in the community.

There has also been a decrease in the number of Covid-positive patients being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, which had dropped to 41 on Sunday April 3rd, down from 59 the previous week. Just one patient with COVID-19 is being treated in the hospital’s ICU/High Dependency Ward.

The breakdown of cases for the two weeks up to March 28th reveals that four out of Louth’s five Local Electoral Areas (LEAs) have infection rates below the national average.

The Ardee LEA is the worst affected, with 481 cases recorded, giving an incidence rate of 1899.9 cases per 100,000 of population , which is above the national average of 1,871 cases per 100,000.

All the other LEAS have rates below the national average, with 265 cases in the Drogheda Rural LEA, 469 cases in Dundalk South, 399 cases in Drogheda Urban, while the Dundalk-Carlingford LEA recorded the lowest infection rate based on 299 cases.