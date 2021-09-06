Louth’s COVID-19 numbers still higher than national average

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, TD speaks to staff members during a recent visit to the vaccination centre in Dundalk. Picture Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The rate of new COVID-19 infections in Louth still remains higher than the national average, with the county showing the fifth highest infection rate in the country.

There have been 365 new COVID-19 cases in the seven days up to September 2nd, giving an incidence rate of 283.1 per 100,000 of population, compared to the national average of 22.9.6 per 100,000.

According to the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, there were 647 cases reported in Louth in the fourteen days from August 20th, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 502 per 100,000 per population, again above the national average of 491.4 per 100.000.

Counties Monaghan, Donegal, Cavan and Leitrim all have higher infection rates.

The Ardee Local Electoral Area recorded the highest infection rate for the 14 day period up to August 30th with 161 cases, giving a 14 day infection rate of 636 cases per 100,000 of population. There were 167 new infections in the Dundalk South LEA, giving a 14 day rate of 515 per 100,000, while in Dundalk Carlingford LEA there were 123 cases, a 14 day rate of 481 per 100,000 population.

In the south of the county, there were 132 in Drogheda Urban, a 14 day rate of 477 per 100,000 while in Drogheda Rural there were 81 cases, a rate of 453 per 100,000 of population – the lowest in Louth.

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda is still under pressure with 24 confirmed COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, five of whom were treated in ICU.