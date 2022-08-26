Louth’s commercial vacancy rate still above national average

The latest Geodirectory report looks at commercial vacancy rates across the county

The commercial vacancy rate in Louth fell to 14.4% in June 2022 according to the latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings report.

Of the towns in Louth analysed, Drogheda had the highest commercial vacancy rate in the second quarter of this year, at 18.8%, while Ardee had the lowest at 13.8%. The rate in Dundalk stood at 18.5%.

The county rate of 14.4% represents a decrease of 0.4 percentage points compared to June 2021, but Louth is still above the national vacancy rate.

The report, prepared by EY, found that the national commercial vacancy rate stood at 13.9% in June 2022, a marginal increase of 0.25 percentage points (pp) when compared to the same period in 2021. The national commercial vacancy rate is the highest level recorded by GeoDirectory since it began reporting on the rates in 2013.

Commercial vacancy rates increased in 15 out of 26 counties in the twelve months to June 2022, with a total of 29,241 vacant commercial units recorded across Ireland.

The latest findings revealed that the majority of Louth’s commercial address are linked to the services sector, with 45.8% of addresses across the county operating within the industry. Dundalk has the highest number of service sector address points, at 48.1, followed by Drogheda at 47.2%.

Over a quarter of Dundallk’’s commercial addresses are now linked to the retail and wholesale sector, at 26.5%, compared to Drogheda and Ardee at 25%.

There was also an increase in the accommodation and food services sector in Louth over the last year, with 12.2% of the county commercial stock now involved in food and accommodation..

Commenting on the findings of the report, Dara Keogh, Chief Executive of GeoDirectory said “The latest GeoDirectory Commercial Buildings Report highlights a marginal but continued rise in commercial vacancy rates across Ireland. At 13.9%, the national commercial vacancy rate in Q2 2022 was the highest recorded by GeoDirectory since we started compiling these reports in 2013. The past two and a half years have proved to be difficult for businesses to navigate, thanks to the impact of Covid-19 restrictions followed by rising inflation and energy costs.”