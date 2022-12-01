Louth’s brewing history recalled in exhibition of label art

Louth’s brewing tradition is recalled in a new exhibition running at the National Print Museum, Dublin this winter.

Curated by Niall McCormack, ‘Grand Stuff: Label Art from Ireland, features label art from the 1890s to the 1990s.

It features labels for minerals, beers, whiskies, hotels, linens, groceries, pharmacies and matches, and naturally enough there are a couple of labels from Co Louth are featured in the exhibition.

Harp Lager was synonymous with Dundalk since it was created in the modernised Great Northern Brewery on the Carrick Road in the early 1960s, under the guidance of Dr Hermann Muender.

Marketed as The cool blonde lager, the distinctive logo featured Brian Boru’s harp.

Changing tastes in beer, saw Harp losing it’s popularity and the last Harp was brewed in Dundalk in October 2013, after which production moved to Diageo's brewery, St James's Gate Brewery in St. James's Gate, Dublin. It is still widely available in Northern Ireland.

The other local label is that of Cairns Brewery which dates back to 1772. It was originally brewed in Castlebellingham. In 1825, William Cairnes, who was related by marriage to the owners of the ’Bellingham brewery, founded the brewery at Marsh Road. Production moved solely to Drogheda in 1923 and the brewery continued until 1965 when it was bought out and closed by Guinness.

The lapels are part of the first the first exhibition of its kind in Ireland.

Many of the designers of label art in Ireland were anonymous artists. It is collections like this one that really preserve their work: their memory lives on in their layouts, lettering, illustration and filigree.

Through this exhibition, McCormack aims to inspire people to think about design in Ireland in the early 20th century and how it was more vibrant, diverse and sophisticated than many might imagine. The exhibition also explores the social, cultural, political and technological changes that influenced their production and proliferation.

The exhibition is now open, and admission is free of charge.