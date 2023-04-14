Louth’s Bellurgan brothers bag Joe Biden autograph

Darren Meehan and Bronagh Coleman from Newtownbalreagan with children Shane, Ronan and Meabh Meehan

David and Justina Patton with their children Ben and Hannah who got to shake hands with President Biden

Brothers Peter and David Rice from Bellurgan Point with the book signed by President Joe Biden

Louth brothers David and Peter Rice were among the thousands who braved the cold and rain to get a glimpse of President Joe Biden on his visit to Dundalk.

Before leaving their home at Bellurgan Point on the Cooley peninsula they grabbed a copy of the New York Times bestseller ‘Joe Biden: American Dreamer’ by Evan Osnos.

Briodi Quigley had a good view as President Joe Biden passed through Clanbrassil Street

Biddy McKevitt and Rosie Rogers

“We got this book a couple of years ago when he was running for President and thought it would be nice to take it with us,” said David, who is studying law at DCU.

“We just saw it on the bookshelf when coming out,” added Peter.

David and Justina Patton with their children Ben and Hannah who got to shake hands with President Biden

They took up position across from the Food House on Clanbrassil Street, having heard that President Biden was going to visit the popular cafe and deli.

"We were standing here since 4.30pm so it was a three hour wait.”

Read more Historic night for McGeough family as Joe Biden makes first Irish speech as US President in Dundalk bar

It proved a worthwhile wait as David, who was at the front of the crowd at the barrier, managed to get the President’s autograph.

"I gave him the book to sign and he said ‘I’m not supposed to do this’ but signed it anyway.”

Kyle and Niamh Murphy with dog Louis

The two brothers were thrilled to get the signature of the 46th President of the United States, especially one with such close ties to the area where they live.

"We did it! It was a long shot – we never thought he’d do it!”

Mark Dearey with his family Eibhlinn, Theo and Stella

Dundalk couple David and Justina Patton forego the opportunity to shake the President’s hand, letting their young children Ben and Hannah do it instead.

‘Both the kids got to shake his hands and will be on TV,” said Justine. They had been standing at Clanbrassil Street for two hours but said it was worth it.

"It was good, there was a great buzz and the kids were so excited,” she said.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Biddy McKevitt of Trimmings haberdashery in Clanbrassil Street was busy selling the Stars and Stripes in the run up to the President’s visit.

"It’s a brilliant day for the town,” she said “The buzz is great. There’s so many people here, it’s wonderful.”

Tracey Quigley from Tom Bellew Avenue, her daughter Lyndsey and five-year old grandson Brodi had queued up at 5pm to get access to the town centre.

"It was brilliant,” said Tracey, who had also been in crowd for President Clinton’s address in December 2000.

Darren Meehan and Bronagh Coleman from Newtownbalreagan with children Shane, Ronan and Meabh Meehan

“It’s great for the town, President Biden has never been here before. It gives the town a lift, puts it on the map,” she said, adding that it was good to recognise the 25th anniversary of the Belfast Agreement.

Tetiana Vomina, Alla Mikhnove and Irene Hazphr

Former Green Party politician and owner of the Spirit Store, Mark Dearey had watched the Presidential motorcade pass through town with his children, Stella, Theo and Eibhlinn, while his wife Laura was minding the dogs belonging to Bobby Wain and Jerome McAteer who had welcomed President Biden to the Food House.

"We live right beside Bobby and Wain and Stella is usually their dog minder. She has seen the Pope, Taylor Swift and now Joe Biden!”

Mark had been among the 60,000 strong crowd that had turned out when Dundalk welcomed its first American President, Bill Clinton and his wife Hilary.

"It was a great night and I bumped into Hilary afterwards,” he recalled.

"My brother Mark was the MC for the night as he was working in the Arts Office at the time.”

Kyle and Niamh Murphy travelled from Newry with their dog Louis for the historic occasion.

"How often does the President of the United States come to Dundalk,” said Niamh, who works in the town.

“To think he has relatives in Louth, in Carlingford makes it a really important visit,” said Kyle, adding that “half of my family are from Dundalk.”

Alla Mikhnove, Tetiana Vomina, and Irene Hazophr, Ukrainian refugees living in Dundalk, were cold but happy, having seen President Biden pass by in The Beast.

"How often does he come to come to Ireland?! asked Alla.