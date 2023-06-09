Louth’s Ardee Ambulance Base shortlisted for public choice awards

The Ardee Ambulance Base has shortlisted for a RIAI Public Choice Award which looks to find Ireland’s favourite building or public space of 2023.

This year’s RIAI Awards received a record number of 187 entries, with 53 projects now in the running for the Public Choice Award.

The Ardee project, which was commissioned by the HSE, was designed Mooney O’Beirne Architects. Sitting on the grounds of St Joseph’s Hospital, the building is clad in Iroko Teak and offers pleasant views through a recessed window plane to the historic landscape. The staff often witness harrowing scenes and the intention has been to promote staff wellbeing and the opportunity for reflection.

Another shortlisted project is Beyond the Trees at Avondale House, which was developed in partnership with Carlingford’s Sky Park. The new visitor experience, featuring the longest tree-top walk in Ireland, a climbing tower with a 90m slide, orientation space, café, shop, exhibition space and a pavilion, was designed by the local firm of Van Dijk Architects and Stoeger + Koelbl Architekten.

Also in the running for the People’s Choice Award is Passage House, an outdoor pavillion in Co Cork which has been created by Joseph Walsh Studio in collaboration with O'Donnell + Tuomey, the firm founded by Dundalk native John Tuomey and his wife Sheila O’Donnell.

Voting is athttps://www.riai.ie/public-choice-award-poll/