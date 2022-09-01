Louth woman’s life ‘changed completely’ by Long Covid

A Co Louth woman battling the affects of Long Covid believes that the country needs more specialised clinics to help people like her.

“2021 was a complete write-off for me, a whole year that I couldn’t do anything,” says Drogheda resident Celina Vieites.

Celina contracted COVID-19 after Christmas 2020 and as one of an estimated 10,000 people in Louth with Long-Covid, her life hasn’t been the same since.

She was, she says, moderately sick with COVID-19.

"I tested positive on January 4th 2021. I wasn’t hospitalised but felt a little bit worse than if I had a flu and I’ve had the flu and pneumonia before.”

While her initial symptoms improved, she found that she wasn’t recovering from the illness.

"I couldn’t sleep for more than one or two hours at a time, not only because of the coughing. I would wake up gasping for air.”

This naturally meant that she was very tired and she had to spend a lot of time in bed or lying on the sofa.

‘"I couldn’t move about much as I’d get breathless and dizzy.”

"In the month of March I went to my GP who thought it was possible that I had Long Covid. There are no services here in Louth, so I had to go to a clinic in Dublin. I was very lucky that I had health insurance through work so I was able to go to the Long Covid Clinic in the Beacon, Dublin, that had just opened.”

She got an appointment to attend the clinic in May and notes that the waiting period is now much longer.

At the clinic she learned that her pulmonary function had been affected and she only has 49% of her lung capacity.

"When I went to the doctor in March, I was sent for an X-ray and it showed that my lungs were clear but they were obviously affected by Covid.”

She also discovered that Covid had depleted her levels of melatonin, the hormone that controls our sleep cycle.

"Covid had robbed me of my melatonin so in May I started taking melatonin supplements which have helped but now the doctor wants to me to reduce the amount I’m taking and that is affecting my sleep again.”

She also lost her sense of smell and reckons that even now, 18 months after her infection, it has only returned by 50 per cent.

"The Long Covid specialist told me that this is probably going to be permanent.”

Although she now has some sense of smell, some smells that she used to enjoy now smell repugnant.

"Coffee smells absolutely disgusting! I cannot look at a cup of coffee. I was walking past a coffee shop with my son and I said ‘what’s that disgusting smell’ and he said it was coffee. To me it was like burnt mould.”

The 49 year-old had been in good health prior to contracting COVID-19.

"I was a very fit person. I was walking 2 or 3kms a day, doing power yoga two or three times a week. Apart from a bit of high blood pressure that I was taking medication for, I had no other health issues, I was a perfectly healthy person.”

Even now she only has a limited amount of energy and has to be careful don’t to over exert herself .“I don’t know what the end result will be. It is very slow but for me there is progress but at the same time by life has changed completely. Many of the things I used to do, I can’t do.

"All I can do for exercise is walk. Even yoga I can’t do. I tried it and it put me on a relapse.”

Celina had been working from home in customer service when she got COVID-19. “I am very lucky I have an understanding employer and am really thankful for how good they have been.”

She was unable to work for months and eventually returned on a phased basis as she could only manage a couple of hours a week.

"My brain was affected. For the first six months I couldn’t read or even watch a movie. My eyesight and attention span were affected. There was no way I could look after customers when I couldn’t talk for a long time.”

She has since taken up a different role which sees her working by email rather than dealing with customers by phone as it would have been too stressful for her.

As a single mother of two children, aged sixteen and ten years, Celina worries about the impact which her illness has had on them.

“My poor sixteen year old has had to do so much to help me so it’s been really tough for him as there was so much time that I couldn’t do anything.”

Celina is keeping her fingers crossed that she will continue to recover from her illness but is conscious that it is something that she has to live with.

“I am feeling better but I have to learn to pace myself so that I don’t do anything that might trigger a relapse.”

She found attending the Long Covid clinic in the Beacon Hospital very helpful but points out that she was lucky to be able to access it as there is no public clinic in Co Louth.

"I was very fortunate that I had private health insurance and also that I had a friend who could drive me there.”