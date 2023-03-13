Louth woman urges support for cancer patient services this Daffodil Day March 24th 2023

A Louth woman, who was diagnosed with breast cancer aged 33 is urging the people of Louth to support cancer patients by getting involved with the Irish Cancer Society’s Daffodil Day on Friday March 24.

Sharzie Delaney from Drogheda was diagnosed with breast cancer aged just 33, and after going through surgery to remove a lump, chemotherapy and radiotherapy, she had to make the devastating decision whether to continue hormone therapy for the recommended five years, or stop treatment to try for a much-wanted baby.

“Coincidentally, around this time my doctor asked me to join a landmark clinical research trial, funded by the Irish Cancer Society – to study the risks of stopping Tamoxifen treatment in order to get pregnant – so I was delighted to say yes,” explains Sharzie.

“18 months into the trial, we decided to take the risk and come off the treatment. Thankfully everything worked out, and one fantastic day eight months later, in the middle of one of the worst times of our lives, we got the best news possible. I was pregnant! Nine months later, our lovely little girl, Zohrah, was born, we were over the moon!”

I was thanks to the funds raised on Daffodil Day that Sharzie could take part in this trial.

"Your generous donation this Daffodil Day will fund vital cancer research like this and so many other important projects, ensuring cancer patients across the country can get the support and services they need when they need it most,” she adds.

On top of funding life-changing cancer research, the Irish Cancer Society provides vital services and supports to patients and their families across Louth each year, including 345 free counselling sessions, 191 nights of in-home Night Nursing for patients in their final days, and 233 free lifts to get patients safely to and from their hospital appointments in 2022.

The Irish Cancer Society is calling on the public to take part in any way they can to show solidarity and support for anyone affected by cancer, and says that this year’s Daffodil Day is their most important yet.

As well as donating at Cancer.ie and volunteering to help fundraise, people can purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year with donations funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses service, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer,” explains Irish Cancer Society CEO Averil Power.. “We typically receive 3% of our funding from the State, so it’s only because of the generous support of the Irish public we are able to provide our free services and fund life-changing cancer research projects.”

For more information about Daffodil Day visit www.Cancer.ie/DaffodilDay.