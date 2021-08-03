Louth woman taking part in VHI virtual Women’s Mini Marathon to raise money for Polio Survivors Ireland

A local survivor of polio is honoured to be the Louth County Champion for this year’s VHI Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon.

Anne Burns raised significant sponsorship for the charity Polio Survivors Ireland when she took part last year and hopes to do even better this time around.

‘I have a physical disability having contracted polio as a baby in the early 1950s and I hope to complete the 10km event over several weeks by September 19th,’ says Anne.

‘This year the VHI theme for the mini marathon is #PowerOfMe which is very apt in my case. I am privileged and delighted to be appointed Louth County Champion for this year’s event and I am hoping this will give added publicity to this most worthwhile charity’.

Anne says she genuinely did not think the event would be held virtually again this year.

‘I did not expect COVID 19 and its associated restrictions would still be with us,’ she adds. ‘It gives us hope, as happened with global polio vaccinations, that the current COVID vaccination programmes will soon enable normal life to return’.

Those who did contact polio as babies or children now face a second disabling condition, known as Post Polio Syndrome (PPS). Polio Survivors Ireland provides much needed support to them.

However again this year, due to lockdowns and restrictions the charity has not been able to organise fundraising events.

‘Polio Survivors Ireland is the only charity providing practical support to people like me who contracted polio as babies or young children. They respond to urgent requests for assistance from polio survivors and, perhaps, most importantly, provide a listening ear to survivors in need,’ says Anne. ‘They ensure the legacy of polio is not forgotten by creating awareness of polio and its late effects, particularly among health professionals, many of whom have never received adequate training to appropriately treat polio survivors. They also provide wheelchairs, bespoke callipers, special shoes, essential winter heating grants, access to physiotherapy and counselling’.

There are 28 members in Co. Louth and all survivors of polio can avail of supports and services provided by the organisation.

Anne says if you can spare any amount, donations would be greatly appreciated. They can be made online via www.iDonate.ie/AnneBurns, or www.polio.ie or by cheque to Polio Survivors Ireland, Unit 319, Capel Building, Mary’s Abbey, Dublin 7. Or call 01 889 8920.



