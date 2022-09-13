Louth woman speaks of ‘living with relentless pain’ after Fibromyalgia diagnosis

It’s been sixteen years since Marie Macken’s life changed in ways she could have never imagined.

Fibromyalgia had led to chronic pain which began to dominate her life “24 hours a day, seven days a week,” and she recalls “feeling so desperate for support.”

“For all the years I’ve been living with pain, I’ve also been looking for help anywhere it’s available,” says Marie.

The Louth woman set up her own group, the North East Fibromyalgia Support Group, which has become a lifeline for people across the region living with the devastating condition.

"It’s been a huge help for me too, meeting with others hearing their story and their journey. It can be very isolating, you can feel so cut off from everyday life when you are living with chronic pain."

In 2006 Marie saw her life “literally turned upside down” when she began to experience “what I can only describe is relentless pain.”

She was forced to give up her job, working with Aer Lingus in Dublin Airport, and saw all aspects of her life affected by the daily management of pain.

Although Fibromyalgia wasn’t diagnosed for some time, she knows now that the condition can be brought on by a variety of factors.

"Some sort of trauma to the body, whether it’s an accident, illness, severe stress, after childbirth, something will trigger it. Some people can pinpoint when it started, others can’t, and that can be difficult to deal with too.”

People living with fibromyalgia often experience widespread musculoskeletal pain, fatigue, sleep, memory and mood issues. Researchers believe that fibromyalgia amplifies painful sensations by affecting the way the brain and spinal cord process painful and nonpainful signals.

"Pain levels are much higher when you have fibromyalgia. It is something I live with every day, and try to manage with pain meds, and exercise when I can.”

Some days though, she admits it is “overwhelming.”

"I can’t really walk very far at the moment. I tried the other day for about ten minutes, but my muscles have all tightened up, and I’ve had a lot of pain since.

It’s really frustrating because I know the benefits of exercise, it lifts the mood, but its also good to keep the body moving, because the worst thing you can do with Fibromyalgia is be sedentary all the time, it can feel like you’re seizing up.”

But she adds that living with pain “means taking every day as it comes, and assessing what you are able for that day. Overdoing it can lead to a lot of pain, and then you end up bedridden."

“It’s a horrendous way to live at times, to be honest, you need good friends when you are facing something like this. I’m lucky that I have very good friends, who show a lot of understanding when there is something on that I just can’t make that day.”

September is annual ‘Pain Awareness’ month, a “great opportunity” she adds for people who need support, and indeed their families and loved ones, to reach out.

“I didn’t think help was out there until I discovered CPI, Chronic Pain Ireland. I was amazed there were so many people living in pain everyday.”

The CPI is an umbrella group for people who are living with pain from a wide range of conditions and disorders, and those who have no diagnosis.

"They are an incredible organisation for anyone who needs that support. It is amazing to have a national association that recognises pain, and the real affect it has on [people’s everyday lives.”

She adds: “Sometimes it just helps to talk to someone who really understands what you’re going through because they are facing it too.”

CPI, in conjunction with the HSE, are supporting members throughout Pain Awareness month through its ‘Living Well with Chronic Pain’ self-management programmes.

These seven-week online programmes are available for free and are designed to support those living with chronic pain conditions to self-manage by providing them with tools, techniques and coping strategies.

CPI is also working with the HSE to offer specific programmes for those aged 18-30, where university researchers who engage with CPI through its patient and public involvement (PPI) partnerships will also be on hand to provide insights on their studies into chronic pain.

The CPI are this year celebrating their 30 year milestone celebrations with the launch of the “Hidden Disabilities Sunflower” initiative to highlight the plight of those living with chronic pain and non-visible disabilities.

Sunflower lanyards are being gifted to all CPI members and can be worn in public to discreetly indicate to others that the wearer has a hidden disability and may require additional support.

Chair of Chronic Pain Ireland, Martina Phelan, explains that Chronic pain is classified as pain that persists beyond the time of healing, typically around three months.

"While many people suffer chronic pain due to injury or illness, others can experience pain in the absence of any obvious cause.”

According to figures released by Irish Pain Society, Ireland has just 27 dedicated pain consultants operating across the public system, meaning that 41% of patients are currently waiting more than 12 months for their first appointment with a chronic pain specialist, while 18% are waiting the same length of time for their first treatment.

The Irish Pain Society’s figures estimate that chronic pain costs the Irish economy around €4.7billion per year, more than 2.5% of GDP. Among those with chronic pain, 29% cannot work because of their condition, while 42% said they think others doubt the existence of their pain. Some 21% said their pain was so intense that they wanted to die.

“Everyone who suffers from chronic pain is on their own unique journey and it can be shaped by injury, experiences, stigma, suppressed emotions and past traumatic events. Pain Awareness Month provides a perfect opportunity to highlight the life-changing effects of chronic pain and the action that people can take to manage it. We support our members to learn tools and techniques that can help them manage,” adds Martina Phelan.

“This theme of this year’s Pain Awareness Month is ‘Inspiring Pain Freedom’, which is about finding something that can help people along the path to living without pain. That’s the core of CPI’s mission.

“We’re also delighted to be launching our Hidden Disabilities Sunflower initiative to create greater awareness of chronic pain. With the sunflower lanyards, we want to make chronic pain visible and encourage conversation, empathy and understanding of the challenges faced by those living with a non-visible disability.”