Louth witnessing spike in Covid-19 cases

Louth is one of the counties seeing a spike in reported COVID-19 cases and now has the fourth highest infection rate in the country, based on PCR tests.

In reality the rate is likely to much higher, as positive antigen test results uploaded to the HSE website are not included and PCR testing is only routinely offered to those over 65 or in high risk categories.

There were 425 cases confirmed by PCR tests in Louth in the fourteen days up to June 14th, giving a 14 day incidence rate of 329.8 cases per 100,000 of population.

Two weeks previously, on June 1st, the incidence rate was 121.8 cases per 100,000 of population, so there has been a significant increase in a short period of time.

This reflected in the number of patients with COVID-19 being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, which had 34 confirmed cases on Sunday night.

There have been 278 deaths from COVID-19 in Louth since the start of the pandemic.