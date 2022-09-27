Louth volunteers needed to assist Christmas Shoebox appeal

A total of 1,989 Christmas boxdes were sent off from the Drogheda Depot to Eswatini in Africa last year.

Leading Irish charity Team Hope is looking to recruit volunteers to help manage its popular Christmas Shoebox Appeal for 2022 in Drogheda, Louth.

The well-known Shoebox Appeal involves schools, communities and businesses donating gift-filled shoeboxes to children affected by poverty in Eastern Europe and Africa. Local volunteers are integral to the success of the Appeal as they help to sort and send shoeboxes that have been donated in their area.

The roles and tasks include; promoting the Christmas Shoebox Appeal within their local area, liaising with local schools and drop off points to help deliver shoeboxes, collecting Christmas Shoeboxes from the surrounding areas, checking Christmas Shoeboxes donated by the public to make sure they are safe and suitable for children in Africa and Eastern Europe and being local points of contact for the general public, local schools and shoebox drop off points.

“The Christmas Shoebox Appeal is all about communities coming together to build shoeboxes and bring joy to children who need it most. This year, the need is greater than ever,” said Team Hope’s National Shoebox Appeal Manager Jonathan Douglas.

“We are looking for passionate volunteers who can drive the Appeal in schools, clubs and businesses in Drogheda, Louth to help deliver as many shoeboxes and smiles on children’s faces as we can in time for Christmas - every shoebox counts”.

If you are over 18 years of age and would be able to commit approximately 20 hours a week for the duration of the campaign, which runs for approx two months from now until mid-November, Team Hope would love to hear from you.

For more information about the Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal, or to get involved visit www.teamhope.ie or visit Volunteer Ireland.