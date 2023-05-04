Louth volunteers collected 22 tonnes of rubbish during Spring Clean 23

Volunteers who took part in the Spring Clean in Stabannon

Volunteers from PayPal joined locals for the clean up at Rockmarsahll

Almost 4,000 volunteers in Louth collected 22 tonnes of litter last month, helping to make Spring Clean 23 one of Ireland’s largest anti-litter campaign to date

Around a hundred environmentally minded people took part in clean-up in various parts of the county, including Dundalk, Drogheda, Carlingford and many more.

Volunteers from Stabannon Tidy Towns held their very own National Spring Clean week from Monday to Thursday evening and collected 53 full bags of litter in their area along with many junior tidy towns members.

Dundalk Tidy Towns did various clean-up events for Spring Clean 23, including teaming up with The Irish Wheelchair Association to conduct a few National Spring Clean clean-up events in the town centre in Dundalk, County Louth.

Finally, Peninsula Marine Litter Project in Louth conducted a dedicated Earth Day clean-up for National Spring Clean in association with Clean Coasts at Rockmarshall to help keep their local beaches clean.

This year, the aim for National Spring Clean was also to raised awareness about how the adoption of a circular economy model, will reduce our litter, and climate impact, meaning that as we transition to a more circular economy, we’ll see less waste, less litter, and lower emissions, and thus, cleaner planet.

The principles of a circular economy have always been central to the ethos of National Spring Clean for the past 24 years. This year, some 35% of all waste collected was recycled, thanks to recyclable waste bags provided to groups and individuals who register, while the removal of litter from our natural environment has helped tackle biodiversity loss.