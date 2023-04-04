Louth visit by US President Joe Biden would be ‘massive’ – ‘We’ve the bunting ready to hang’

Fifth cousins of US President Joe Biden, Cllr Andrea McKevitt and her sister Ciara, as they celebrated his inauguration at 46th President of the United States

Eamonn Thornton showing photographs to Joe Biden, the 47th Vice President of The United States, of his 2016 visit to the Cooley Peninsula.

Out on the Cooley peninsula, anticipation is mounting that United States President Joe Biden will drop by during his visit to Ireland next week for the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

While there have been no official announcements, President Biden has previously expressed a desire to return to the area where his Finnegan ancestors left in the years after the Famine.

He has visited the area twice before, once as Vice-President in 2016 and again in 2017 before announcing his presidential run.

The buzz of helicopters over the peninsula in recent days is adding to the excitement, according to local councillor Andrea McKevitt, a distant cousin of the 46th President.

It’s anticipated that President Biden will arrive in Northern Ireland next Tuesday, April 11, and will probably stop-off in north Louth when he makes his way to Dublin the following day.

"We’ve got no confirmation of anything at this stage but we’ve all noticed the helicopters in the sky over the last couple of days.”

"It would be massive for us as a family and for the whole community if he does come,” she said.

"We have the flags ready to go and the bunting ready to be hung. We’re just waiting for confirmation for what’s going to happen.”

While Cllr McKevitt didn’t meet President Biden on his previous two visits, her uncles did and she is looking forward greeting him this time.

“In terms of tourism it would be huge if he came here. It would mean we’ve had two American Presidents visit Louth.”

Eamonn Thornton from Whitestown struck up a bond with President Biden when he met him in 2016.

“I met him in Lily Finnegan’s and he was a real gentleman,” says Eamonn, who is one of several distant cousins of the President Biden living on the peninsula.

He also met him when he returned “as an ordinary five eights as he put it himself” the following year and spoke to him by phone before his election as President.

He drives a white van with the words “The President of United States Joe Biden. From Whitestown, Co Louth...to the White House, Washington” and was delighted to park it outside Lily Finnegan’s when the American Ambassador visited the area last summer.

Mr Thornton believes that President Biden’s visit to the peninsula would help boost tourism and is disappointed that more hasn’t been done to highlight the American President’s connections with these parts.