Louth vintage clothes lovers can snap up a bargain and do their bit for charity at NCBI’s Dundalk store

Crafty Dundalk shoppers can’t get enough of the vintage range now being stocked in the National Council for the Blind (NCBI) shop at Clanbrassil Street.

From students and eco-conscious fashionistas to thrifty pensioners, the shop has been packed with bargain hunters since it became the latest NCBI shop in Ireland to stock highly desirable vintage items.

This follows on the huge success for the organisation since it launched the vintage range at Capel Street and Camden Street in Dublin and in the Maynooth store in Kildare in June 2022.

Lisa Watters, who manages the Clanbrassil St store, is delighted that the vintage range is now available in the Dundalk shop, alongside their normal range of quality pre-loved and new items,

The shop opened in October 2020, and despite having to close during the second and third lockdowns, has become a firm favourite with Dundalk shoppers and is now busier than ever since introducing the vintage range earlier in the month.

“The vintage range is something we are buying ourselves as opposed to being sourced through donations,” she explained.

“We’re raising money here in the shop to go towards helping our service users who attend our centre in Jocelyn Street,” said Lisa.

NCBI is the national sight loss organisation, working for people with sight loss, providing practical and emotional support, rehabilitation services, and other training designed to help people with sight loss live independently and confidently.

Lisa has used to previous experience in retail in Dundalk to create a boutique-like feel to the shop, arranging the fashion items in a colour coded display, making it easier for shoppers to find outfits in their favourite colours.

“We have everything here from dresses for occasions such as weddings and debs, to office ware, gym and sports clothing, as well as dresses, knitwear, skirts and coats. We also have accessories such as handbags, boots, shoes and jewellery.”

Unlike many clothes shops that immediately change their stock according to the fashion calendar, making it practically impossible to get a warm coat or jumper once the Christmas sales are over, Lisa says that they carry stock appropriate to the weather – although they can also dig out suitable clothing if someone needs it for going on holidays.

Many of donated garments are brand new, with the tags still attached, something Lisa attributes to people shopping online and not wanting the hassle of returning items if they don’t suit.

“We also got a lot of donations since the pandemic, when people were doing a lot of on-line shopping but not going anywhere to wear the clothes they had bought, and then of course, there’s the Covid pounds, so clothes that people had no longer fit.”

In addition to private donations, she says that they have built up partnerships with a number of shops which will pass on surplus or lightly shop-soiled stock.

The vintage range is sourced for the United States and Canada and is hugely popular with students and younger shoppers, keen to get an original piece now that 90s inspired fashions are on trend.

“Our big sellers with students are the ski-jackets and plaid flannel shirts,” said Lisa.

For those who remember the 80s and 90s from first time round, there’s the chance to indulge in a bit of nostalgia with cord skirts and pants, and beautiful floral shirts and blouses.

For those looking for sustainable fashion, Lisa points out that a lot of vintage garments are made from natural fabrics such as cotton and wool.

“We also have really well made American denim, a lot of jeans by Roy Rodgers, who first made his name as a country singer before getting into denim.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the vintage ranges, NCBI Retail has thousands of vintage pieces from brands like Ralph Lauren, Prada, Armani, Timberland, Nike, Puma, Adidas, Asics, Ellesse and more. Sports fans could also find a gem as the Vintage Range extends to retro football and American sport jerseys.

The beauty of buying pre-loved clothing is the satisfaction of snapping up a bargain or a unique piece.

Lisa said that they get lots of high street labels that aren’t available in local shops and there is always the chance of picking up a designer label.

“We’ve had pieces by Oscar de la Renta and Dianne Von Furstenberg. We don’t get them all the time but you never know as we have new stock coming in all the time.”

Another big attraction for shoppers, and especially for the younger generation, is that buying pre-loved fashion is a much more sustainable option than fast fashion, helping to divert clothing from landfill. The fashion industry is one of the biggest polluters, with textile production alone contributing to climate change by producing an estimated 1.2 billion tonnes of CO2 annually.

Unlike many charity shops, customers are allowed exchange items, once they still have the price tags attached, within seven days, for another item or a credit note.

The shop is open from 9am through to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday.

