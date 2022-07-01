Louth vaccination centre moves from The Fairways to Ardee

Pictured is the vaccination team at the Fairways Hotel Dundalk last Saturday, June 25th, on their final day of vaccinating on the Fairways site

The vaccination centre for Co Louth is moving from the Fairways Hotel in Dundalk, where 125,913 vaccinations were administered, to the St Brigid’s Complex in Ardee

The vaccination centre at St Brigid’s will open in Ardee on Saturday July 2nd and appointments for COVID-19 vaccines will be available two days per week. The HSE is urging those who are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or a booster and who have not yet received it to get their vaccine.

To make an appointment for your COVID-19 vaccine at a HSE vaccination centre, book online at www.hse.ie or call the team in HSE Live on 1800 700 700.

A number of GP practices and pharmacies across the county are still involved in the provision of vaccinations and details of these are also available on the HSE website.

Vaccinations will continue to be administered to those who are homebound and residents of Long Term Residential Centres (LTRCs). The HSE will also put in place a number of pop-up vaccination teams that will be available to support particular locations if access to vaccination becomes a challenge.

Des O’Flynn, Chief Officer of Midlands Louth Meath Community Healthcare said it was important to acknowledge the work and commitment of all staff at the Fairways Vaccination Centre who supported the delivery of the vaccination programme, the organisations and agencies who supported it and, most importantly, all those who presented for vaccination.

“Another milestone has been reached in Midlands Louth Meath CHO with the closure of the Fairways Covid Vaccination Centre in Dundalk as part of the national plan for vaccination centres,” he said.

"In total, 125,913 vaccinations were administered. Many thanks and much appreciation to all those individuals and organizations involved in making this happen. These staff have worked tirelessly to vaccinate our communities as speedily and safely as possible,” he said. “This is reflected in the number of people vaccinated which tells its own story and speaks volumes of the huge effort made by staff. The support and cooperation of colleagues across the wider HSE, as well as from local representatives was also very welcome.

He also thanked the people of the Co Louth for availing of the Fairways facility to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families and their loved ones and their communities.

"Vaccines are working and are helping to prevent severe illness across the county," he said.

Free PCR testing will continue to take place in St Brigid’s complex seven days a week. PCR testing will continue to be available via self-referral or GP referral for those, in the following categories, who require it based on public health advice – aged 55 or older and have not had a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose; have a high-risk medical condition; have a weak immune system (immunocompromised); live in the same household as a person who has a weak immune system or provide support or care for them; are pregnant; are a healthcare worker