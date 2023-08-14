Louth traffic wardens due to begin enforcing parking bye-laws in Ardee

Louth County Council is set to begin the enforcement of on-street parking bye-laws in Ardee next Monday, August 21.

Motorists are advised that Traffic Wardens will be patrolling the town of Ardee as part of the enforcement campaign.

Pay parking was abolished in Ardee in 2014, and new two hours restricted parking bye laws for the mid Louth town originally came into effect on March 18, 2014.

Operating hours of the bye-laws are 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday. During this time there is a maximum stay of two hours.

Once the two-hour parking period has been reached a vehicle is not permitted to park within the restricted area for at least one hour.

Traffic Wardens will log the make, model and registration number of vehicles parked in the restricted zone and if the vehicle is still parked within the restricted zone two hours after the initial log, a fine will be issued.

Wardens will also be policing illegal parking, parking in disabled parking bays and loading bays, the non display of a current tax disc and general traffic management within the restricted parking zone.

For a limited period, traffic wardens will issue advisory notices to any vehicles exceeding the permitted parking period, with any subsequent offences being issued directly with a parking fixed penalty notice.

The fine amount for drivers issued with a fixed penalty notice for exceeding the two hours stay will be €40.

Recent amendments to the Parking Bye-Laws have allowed for the issue of residents permits to people living within the restricted parking zone.

Contact can be made with the Traffic Section of Louth County Council for details of how to apply for a resident’s permit.

The bye-Laws are available to view on the Louth County Council website.