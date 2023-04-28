Louth to the fore as Heather Humphries launches Connected Hubs Showcase Day in Creative Spark

Over There.....Cllr. John Reilly with Brian Rafferty and Niall Brady, Cooley Kickhams during the visit of Minister Heather Humphreys to the club. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/www.newspics.ie — © Ken Finegan/Newspics

Louth was the fore as Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD launched the national ‘Connected Hubs Showcase Day’ on Wednesday at the Creative Spark Downtown Hub in Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk.

Speaking at the launch, Minister Humphreys said that the initiative was all about showcasing ”the fantastic remote facilities that are open for business in every single county in Ireland.”

“It’s about promoting the many opportunities and benefits that remote working is providing to tens of thousands of people,” she said, adding that she believed that by giving people that choice to work from within their own communities, we can revitalise the centres of our towns and villages.

“We can reduce commuting times, lower transport emissions and, most importantly, improve the quality of life of our people.”

The event at Creative Spark in Dundalk focussed on town regeneration and heard directly from hub users who gave their experience of returning to their local community as a result of the opportunities presented by remote working.

Staying with the theme of remote working and connectivity the Minister also visited the new Broadband Connection Points at Roche Emmet’s GAA club and the Cooley Kickhams complex.

These Broadband Connection Points are digitally-enabled community hubs, funded by the Minister’s Department, that enable remote working, arts and culture, eHealth and education and training in rural areas.

“Clubs like Roche Emmets and Cooley Kickhams already benefit their communities in so many ways and the addition of reliable high speed broadband will only add to that impact,” she said. “These facilities will empower communities through the connectivity provided by Broadband Connection Points and help them to embrace new opportunities.”

In Cooley, she was welcomed by club chairman, Niall Brady and club secretary, Brian Rafferty and given a tour of the complex.

There are now nine Broadband Connection Points in the county: Mattock Rangers Community Centre, Clogherhead Pier, Port Beach, Templetown Beach, Annaghminnon Rovers GAA Club, Killanny GAA, Stephenstown Pond Nature Park, Roche Emmets GAA Club and Cooley Kickhams GAA