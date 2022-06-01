Louth teenager Matthew Maher selected to play ice hockey for Ireland at Under 16 European Championships in Spain

Matthew Maher (13) in action with the Junior Belfast Giants. There is a Go Fund Me page so he can play for Ireland in Spain.

13-year-old Matthew Maher poses proudly in his Ireland Ice Hockey jersey, which he will wear in Spain in July representing his country.

Readers of a certain vintage may recall a movie called ‘Cool Runnings’, which involved a Jamaican bobsleigh team competing for the Olympics. The incongruous pairing is brought to mind when hearing about the Tenure teen who has been selected to play for his country in Ice Hockey!

With no ice rink in the vicinity, 13-year-old Matthew Maher has to travel to Belfast in order to train, but that hasn’t stopped him from being chosen to represent Ireland at the 2022 Under 16 European Championships in Spain.

"Matthew took up hockey at nine, four years ago when friends of ours moved to Clogherhead from Canada, and he immediately loved it,” explains his dad Frank. “He is a natural on the ice and he learned to play in Belfast with the Junior Belfast giants, and last year, because of COVID, he moved to Inline hockey in Dublin - The Flying Ducks."

Matthew, a first year in St Joseph’s CBS, has since been selected as a member of the Irish National Team, and at 13, he is the youngest member of the u16s group that will travel to Valladolid in Spain on the last weekend in July.

“It’s a really fun, fast sport. and there’s lots of fights out on the ice and I get to wear a big padded kit,” says Matthew with a smile. “I would recommend it to anyone and I can’t wait to go over to Spain to play for Ireland.”

As a sport, Ice Hockey in Ireland is an expensive one with training only in Cork, Belfast, and Portadown, and while Matthew’s parents Frank and Joanne cover the cost of almost everything ourselves, they are hoping for business sponsors who will be named on his jersey; other donations to cover the cost of his travel to Spain.

“We have set up a Go Fund Me page with a target of €1,500 which will be used for equipment, travel, and expenses on the trip in July and anything extra would be donated to a local charity,” says Frank. “This is a fantastic opportunity for a local lad and it would be great to see him do so well for Ireland.”

Of course, it would be easier if there was an ice rink close by for Matthew to train on, and they are still hopeful the Icedome in Dundalk – which was an Olympic-sized indoor rink – could once more be opened.

Dundalk IT has estimated the cost of refurbishing the dilapidated ice-rink that it bought in 2014 at €1m.

“It must be closed around ten years now and I know at one stage there were investors lined up to refurbish it and reopen it but nothing has happened yet,” adds Frank, who also has two daughters Erin and Anna.. “Until then, Matthew will train where he can, and fingers crossed for him in Spain in July.

More information is on Matthew’s Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MatthewMaher70.

You can donate to the fund on https://gofund.me/ae2e4b09.