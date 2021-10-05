Louth teen entrepreneur’s new clothing range

If you were chuffed with yourself for painting the odd picture or learning the rudiments of Mandarin during lockdown, prepare to feel wholly inadequate!

While most people twice his age binge-watched Netflix, 14-year-old Charles Kirwan launched his own range of leisure wear – Isolate Plus –available exclusively on his website, and selling like the proverbial hotcakes.

"I just got a bit bored in lockdown and decided to start an adventure,” says Charles. “I had some of my confirmation money left over so got my business licence and opened a business bank account, and then began to think of what to do.”

Charles, who is a second year student in Drogheda Grammar School, decided he wanted to start his own clothing range, and began to search for providers.

"I started looking for manufacturers for clothes, and began with a small line in beanies (hats), and when they went well, I expanded out into a bigger line of track suits and hoodies and now have a full collection on my website,” explains Charles, who lives in Termonfeckin with his parents Paul and Patrica Kirwan, and two older sisters Anna and Holly.

"It took me over six months to find the right suppliers, mainly from big manufacturers from China, but I finally found really good quality materials and am very happy with the products.”

The name is self-explanatory, and will serve as a reminder of the brand’s foundations.

"We were in isolation at the time, so Isolate, and then Plus because it’s a designer brand, and we focus on quality, so it’s something a little extra...Isolate Plus!” he says.

The range includes matching tracksuit pants and hoodies in a range of colours, all bearing the Isolate Plus logo. Charles designed the range himself, and the website tells us a little more about his simple ethos.

“Our vision is fast-paced, forward-thinking and fashion-centered at its core, and all of our products reflect these ideals.”

Charles is no stranger to success. having taken the 2018 Primary Schools Star title when he was just 10 years of age.

Charles blew the judges away with his all round performance of 'Somebody to You' - star judge Louis Walsh remarking, ' I've seen a future pop star. You'd be the main man in a new boy band, you are Ireland's little Bieber.'

"I still love performing, and will be in this year’s pantomime in the TLT,” he says. “But the clothing is what I would love to do, and my role model would be people like Elon Musk.”

For now, Charles’ empire is being run from his parents’ house, and he has two very patient sisters!

"The stock is in boxes all over the house, and it’s mainly in my sisters’ rooms and in the attic,” he laughs. “There’s a big profit margin so I’m doing really with it at the moment, I just need to get the word out a bit more!”

His appearance on Ian Dempsey’s breakfast show on Today Fm on Wednesday morning will have no doubt helped!

Charles’ clothes are available on www.isolate-plus.com.