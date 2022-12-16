Louth teacher turned actress looking forward to spending Christmas at home

When Co Louth teacher Sile Ui Chiarain retired from teaching after 30 years, she set out on a new career path which led to a role in the long-running Irish language soap Ros na Rún.

Having spent a lot of the past year filming in Connemara, Sile is looking forward to spending Christmas at home with her family in Kilkerley, close to Kavanagh Country.

"I’m really looking forward to spending leisurely days, enjoying fine fare in quality company, country walks on the ‘leafy roads of Inis Caoin’ and some much anticipated down time,” says Sile.

It’s just over a year ago that “the sassy but very loveable character of Crystal Derrane walked onto the set of Ros na Rún for the first time.”

She is delighted with how her character has developed

"I’m thoroughly enjoying the organic evolvement of this very personal character,” she says.

Her on-screen husband Sonny Derrane, who has arrived from Boston to claim his inheritance, is played by writer and actor Páraic Breathnach, known for his role as Jamsie in Killinascully. Crystal is determined to stand by her man, even if it means taking on his cousin, local publican Tadgh Ó Direáin, played by Macdara Ó Fátharta

Ros na Run, which is now in its 27th series, is set in a fictional Gaeltacht village and filmed in An Speideal, in Connemara.

While working on the series, Sile stays in The Connemara Coast Hotel, which she says, “ has been my home from home for the last few months,”

"My time in The Connemara Coast Hotel is proving to be more than just a gracious home from home while I’m working in the area, but a significant learning curve, personally and professionally.” she says praising the staff.

As well as carving out a role as an actress since her retirement from Realt na Mara primary school, Dundalk in 2020, Sile has also retrained as a psychotherapist and has used her experience as an educator to deliver one-to-one therapy, coaching, training and workshops.

She launched her own podcast and made her broadcasting debut on Voice America’s Empowerment Channel.

While enjoying the sweet idleness of the holidays, Sile will be looking ahead to 2023 and making plans as she walks the beautiful countryside surrounding her home.

Quoting Maya Angelou she says, 'My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour, and some style’ . So it’s definitely a case of watch this space!