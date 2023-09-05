Louth TDs appeal to Garda Commissioner Drew Harris not to merge Louth division with Cavan-Monaghan

Louth’s Sinn Fein TDs Ruairí Ó Murchú and Imelda Munster have written to the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris expressing their concerns about the proposed Garda Operating Model for the Louth-Cavan-Monaghan areas.

They have called for Louth to remain a stand-along division, saying “It is strongly believed that this new operating area will be to the detriment of Louth.”

They argue that there are “compelling reasons” why Louth has to remain a stand-alone division, which are on the history of policing the county, the geography of the area and the diversity of policing challenges that are faced.

“Garda crime statistics would back up this view,” they say.

“There are significant policing challenges in Louth, many of which are based on the fact that Drogheda and Dundalk are the State’s largest towns, with the busiest motorway in the country, North and South, running closely adjacent to both population centres.

“In addition, there is a significant tourist destination right on the edge of Louth, in Carlingford, which is frequently a call on Garda resources in Louth, particularly on busy weekends.”

The two TDs argue that adding Cavan and Monaghan to region would create “greater logistical difficulties and doesn’t make sense”.

“The grouping of the three counties together for Garda divisional purposes ignores the everyday facts and also the reality of policing on the ground in Louth, where part of the area will also include parts of east Meath, with significant population centres in this area too,” they say.

They recall “ the huge problems and challenges faced by the community and Gardaí in Drogheda during the feud recently and the major resources that were required, and delivered, to bring it to an end.”

“To add two further counties to these significant policing needs in Louth does not make sense,” they continue.

While there were commendable moves towards streamlining in the proposal, they say “it is difficult to see how these proposals to join Louth with Cavan and Monaghan are going to work.”

It would place a huge burden on a chief superintendent to be responsible for a region such as the one proposed. and there are particular worries that the superintendent in charge of serious crime would be responsible for the entire region and not based in Louth.

Calling for the the decision to amalgamate the divisions to be looked at again., they note that a number of changes proposed in the new policing model have already been altered, citing the decision to leave Donegal is a stand-along division, with Sligo-Leitrim separated, when the original proposal was to join the three together.