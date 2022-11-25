Louth TD welcomes positive response to Gaelscoil footpath

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd has welcomed the response from Meath County Council that will see the much-needed footpath to Gaelscoil an Bhradáin Feasa on the Mill Road added to the new Active Travel works programme, and an effort to obtain funding.

“Firstly I want to sincerely thank the Meath County Council team that helped deliver what is a fantastic piece of infrastructure on the Colpe Road Bridge, I know they are finishing off the lighting etc but it is already making a huge difference locally,” said Deputy O’Dowd.

“Building on the momentum created by this and the subsequent development of the new roundabout off the Mill Road, we are now looking the need to extend the footpath from the Educate Together School to the Gaelscoil an Bhradáin Feasa a little further down on the Mill Road.

“This would essentially complete the loop for safe access and egress from the schools on the Mill Road to the Drogheda South area which is incredibly important going forward”.

In a query to the roads department of Meath County Council, the Louth TD received the following reply.

“While there are no immediate plans for this, our Active Travel team have agreed to add this to a programme of New Works and to look at securing funding for the project” said a council spokeswoman.