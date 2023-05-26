Louth TD warns against sharing rumours on social media after tragic events in Dundalk and Louth

Incredibly sad and tragic 24 hoiurs in Dundalk and Louth

Louth TD Ruairí Ó Murchú has warned people not to spread rumours or conjecture on social media following the tragic events in Dundalk this week.

‘It has been an incredibly sad and tragic 24 hours in Dundalk and indeed in Louth,” he said.

‘Dundalk experienced a lot of sadness yesterday with the murder of Catherine Henry in Bridge Street, the injuring of a local man in an accident in Clanbrassil Street and the recovery of a body during the search for a young Dundalk man. Later that day, tragedy struck in Drogheda when a man in his eighties was killed in a traffic accident.

“There is no doubt that the community in Dundalk is reeling from the events here and my thoughts are with the families of those who have died and have been injured in these incidents."

He said that he was aware that images were being shared on social media as well as posts repeating speculation and rumours which only added to the pain of the families and loved ones affected by these tragedies.

‘I would ask people to refrain for sharing rumours, conjecture or commentary on social media. We need to deal with the issue of social media companies and their responsibilities as regards what they allow to be shared online and their responsibility in adding to families’ hurt.

‘I would appeal for anyone with information on any of yesterday’s events, to contact Dundalk Gardaí on 042 9388400 or the confidential line on 1800 666 111’.