Louth TD ‘inundated’ with calls about school bus places

TD Ged Nash says he has been inundated with messages from concerned parents who are frantically trying to secure a school bus place for their children.

“With the return of schools fast approaching, many families have been left in the lurch after losing what are termed ‘concessionary’ tickets due to the current lack of school bus capacity,” says Deputy Nash. “This comes off the back of the predicted soaring demand for school bus places since the government waived fees this year. Consequently, parents and pupils who in previous years enjoyed access to concessionary tickets are now losing out.

“Many exam-year students have been left with the stress of finding a last minute solution to get to school with parents and guardians facing real challenges in terms of meeting work commitments if their children do not have access to a school bus.

“I have been in constant contact with Bus Éireann about this issue. Their officials have informed me that one of the main challenges they face is ‘the availability of buses and drivers within current public procurement guidelines’. Put simply, Bus Éireann’s hands have been tied due to a lack of Government investment in the school bus fleet.

“This school bus crisis was entirely predictable and avoidable. While the announcement to suspend school bus fees earlier this year was welcome, the Government has made a mockery of this by failing to put additional bus capacity in place as we advised them to do.

“Yet again the Government is being ‘penny wise, but pound foolish’ when it comes to both our cost of living and climate crises. They now risk pushing more parents out of work and more school children back into cars.

“I’ll be raising this issue directly with the Minister for Education and demanding she takes urgent action to increase the existing school bus fleet. I’ll also be making it clear that Louth & East Meath students have consistently secured concessionary seats in previous years must also be catered for.”