Louth TD highlights challenges facing people with autism as they leave education

The challenges faced by people with autism in making the transition from education to work was highlighted a number of times last week in Leinster House by Dundalk TD Ruairí Ó Murchú.

The Sinn Féin TD raised the issue with Ministers Simon Harris, Roderic O’Gorman and Heather Humphreys, while also using his time on the Oireachtas committee on autism to focus on how technology could assist the transition.

In addition, Louth-based entrepreneur and educator, Lisa Marie Clinton, was one of the expert witnesses at last week’s autism committee. She is the strategy and business development director of adult transition and employment for CentralReach, an American company that offers a range of autism and intellectual disability care software and services. It serves over 130,000 professionals at home, in the community, at school and in work.

Autism Awareness Day was on Sunday, April 2, and Deputy Ó Murchú was one of a number of TDs who attended the launch of World Autism Month hosted by the AsIAm group.

In Leinster House, Deputy Ó Murchú told Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys that he welcomed the review of the disability awareness support scheme and asked her to also look at the workplace equipment adaptation grant as there had been ‘a very low up-take’.

‘We want to bring about workplaces that are disability friendly. We do not want employers to have to pay the money up-front, especially smaller employers. We have to look at engaging the Intreo workforce to engage with employers to facilitate with disabilities in the workplace’.

He also asked Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris to look at how third level institutions and further education colleges can assist with the transition from education to work for those with autism and the need for colleges to be more accessible.

At the autism committee, Deputy Ó Murchú spoke about the benefits of people with autism gaining employment following education.

‘We have all seen the benefits that accrue for the person, for society, for the wider economy and obviously for their family as well. It is about being able to be all they can be,” he said, highlighting the need to create autism-friendly workspaces and to support students with autism in third level education.

He also spoke about the needs for adult services for people with autism, saying that they are almost non-existent.

Deputy Ó Murchú said “At times, people need one-on-one interaction with facilitators, educators and therapists but these assistive technologies can be available to them all of the time. There is a definite win," he said.

‘We know that for children and adults with autism, there needs to be repetition. Repetition is key to learning a skill. We can provide 24-7 repetition and if we provide these prompts all of the time, people learn these skills at a much faster pace,” Ms Clinton said.

‘When we measured it against the traditional methods we were able to increase the acquisition of skills and of that goal at a much faster pace. That meant that the organisation could reallocate resources and serve more individuals or increase the goals it had thought it might not have been able to work on because it had to provide a level of one-to-one. We could, therefore, extend learning to teach more skills’.