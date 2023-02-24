Louth TD challenges Minister for Health to fight drug intimidation

A Louth Labour TD has pressed the Minister for Health on his Department’s commitment to provide resources for a Drug Related Intimidation and Violence Engagement (DRIVE) programme, in Drogheda.

Deputy Ged Nash TD challenged the Minister for Health in the Dáil on the issue, asking if and when the resources will be provided to implement a DRIVE programme in Drogheda and combat issues in the town with drug-related intimidation and violence.

The Minister for Health revealed to Deputy Nash that €250,000 has been provided in Budget 2023 for the DRIVE programme, nationally and “…it is intended that funding from this allocation will be provided for a DRIVE co-ordinator in Drogheda…”.

It is understood that the DRIVE Steering Committee is preparing a business plan to submit a data-driven intervention model to respond effectively to drug-related intimidation and violence in communities in Ireland.

“The DRIVE programme is another important tool in the fight against drug-related intimidation and violence, which we all acknowledge, is a real problem in our town,” said Deputy Nash.

“I have always argued that strong policing will not be enough on its own to rid Drogheda of these issues and that is why I supported from the beginning, the establishment of the Drogheda Implementation Board and the work of the North Eastern Drug and Alcohol Task Force.”

He said the North East Regional Drug and Alcohol Task Force submitted proposals to the Department of Health to establish the DRIVE programme in Drogheda and he is pleased the Department has now committed to funding that programme.

“What we need to see now is the Minister following up on this commitment and releasing the funds that will allow the programme begin addressing the issue of drug-related intimidation and violence, on the ground in the town,” added Deputy Nash.

The DRIVE progamme is a data-driven intervention model to respond effectively to drug related intimidation and violence in communities across Ireland.

It is part of a health-led response to drug use and as part of the project, independent research was commissioned to examine drug-related intimidation in communities across the country, including in Drogheda.

The research examined what resources, systems and structures exist currently or could be developed, to tackle the problem.

The objectives of the research were to engage and consult with stakeholders from the community and from local services, to develop a data-driven model of intervention to respond to drug-related intimidation.