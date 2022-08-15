Louth TD calls on RSA to make intentions clear on new driving test centre for Drogheda

“Promise after promise was made to the people of Drogheda by elected representatives and the RSA on a new test centre."

Local TD Ged Nash has requested an up to date progress report from the Road Safety Authority on the site identification process for a permanent driving test centre for Drogheda after it emerged a potential location in Mell was rejected for being too close a ramp on the road.

He said, “It is a matter of public record that the contract for the temporary centre expires next year. Drogheda needs a permanent centre. I met with the RSA a number of months ago to stress the urgency of this.

“I have forwarded to them a number of potential site options for the kind of centre our town deserves and I am concerned that the standards and thresholds being set down by the RSA are unrealistic. This leaves me very concerned.

“Promise after promise was made to the people of Drogheda by elected representatives and the RSA on a new test centre. The Council was prepared to provide a site beside the recycling centre in Mell. After a protracted period, the authority decided not to proceed because of the proximity of a ramp on the road. This is frankly bizarre, considering the setting and location of some other test centres across the country.

“The RSA now needs to get a move on and they have a massive responsibility, as has the government, to the people of the Drogheda area to ensure that locals can continue to sit their driving tests in our town. There must be continuity of service and consistency.”