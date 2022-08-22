Louth TD calls for Commission of Investigation into conduct of Michael Shine

Labour TD, Ged Nash has written to the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, calling for a Commission of Investigation into the conduct of Michael Shine.

This comes following a decision taken by the Director of Public Prosecutions not to proceed with 25 additional cases involving allegations of sexual abuse made against convicted former doctor Michael Shine.

Deputy Nash said, “This decision has sent shockwaves through communities in Louth and Meath, causing enormous distress not only for the men whose cases will now never be heard in a court of law and their families, but for all of those who have suffered at the hands of this prolific abuser.

“Last night’s Prime Time item entitled ‘Justice Delayed, Justice Denied’ is an important reminder that for most of the victims and survivors of Shine, many of whom have been involved in an almost thirty-year campaign for truth and justice with the support of Dignity4Patients, their journey has involved nothing but a series of doors being slammed shut in their faces. For far too many, justice is more distant now than it has ever been.

“It is now clear that it is unlikely than any additional cases against Michael Shine will ever be brought to Court.

“In light of this, and based on the need for the victims and survivors to be able to have their voices heard and their traumatic experiences of abuse at the hands of an abuser employed in the public health service acknowledged, understood and accepted by the State, and indeed in the interests of ensuring that the State can establish some important findings that can apply to the evolution of policy on safeguarding and the protection of children and vulnerable citizens, I am requesting that the government gives full consideration to the establishment of a Commission of Investigation into the conduct of Michael Shine, under the terms of the 2004 Act.”

Deputy Nash is awaiting a response from the Minister for Justice.