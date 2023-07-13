Louth swimmers invited to splash out and help Rape Crisis North East

Participants in the Big Splash Out swim in aid of Rape Criosis North East will receive specially commissioned medals

Carlingford Swimmers are hosting their Big Splash Out, pier to pier swim at the habour, on Saturday July 29 as a fund-raising event in aid of Rape Crisis Centre North East (RCNE).

Swimmers are invited to take part in the event which starts at King John’s Pier and finishes at the southern pier, a distance of approximately180m or roughly eight lengths of a pool.

The swim, which should take ten to fifteen minutes to complete, will take place at 9am to coincide with full tide and will be co-ordinated by Harry Jordan of Carlingford Swimmers. Leading this swim will be four members of the Grainne Ni Mhaille relay team who swam from Templetown Beach in Co. Louth to Rockall Light in Skerries, a distance of 44 klms.

“We are hoping to make a big splash with loads of swimmers taking to the water to raise awareness of our service and to generate funds for a deposit to buy a new building and expand our HQ and service in Dundalk,” said Jennifer Norton of RCNE.

To reassure potential participants, swimmers will be counted in the water at St. John’s Pier and counted out of the water at the South Pier. There will be health and safety boats on hand and flotation devices are recommended as backup for inexperienced swimmers.

Harry Jordan was approached to ask for advice in running a charity swim for Rape Crisis North East Clg and within a few days he had formed a Committee of Jenn Fitzgerald, Fiona O’Neill, Aisling Burke and Deirdre Jordan.

Harry is passionate about open water swimming and formed the Carlingford Swimmers 6 years ago, he himself has been swimming about half a million metres in the sea each year and swears by the benefits.

The Carlingford Swimmers raise funds for the day centre in Carlingford with their annual Christmas Swim. They have previously raised funds for SOSAD when members John Savage and Harry Jordan swam 8km from Omeath to Carlingford, raising over €3,000, and have raised funds for the RNLI.

The team in Rape Crisis North East Clg are so grateful for the trojan work done by everyone on this Committee to make our fundraiser a success.

Rape Crisis North East provides a specialised counselling, advocacy and support service to all survivors of rape and sexual abuse in the North East of Ireland including Louth, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan and surrounding areas.

They are currently fundraising to purchase a new building with enough space to expand our service and base in Dundalk.

"Our waiting list is unacceptable and it is imperative that we find a premises suitable for our needs. We need a young person’s room designed to ease the process of disclosure and enough counselling rooms to expand,” said Jennifer.

They are also expanding their outreach in Drogheda in collaboration with Drogheda Women and Children’s Refuge Centre Clg and setting up a new service in Co. Meath in collaboration with Meath Women’s Aid Refuge and Support Service along with our existing outreach in Castleblayney.

“We are so looking forward to this event” said Grace McArdle, Manager of Rape Crisis North East. “It will be an amazing way to start a Saturday in July and hopefully we will see lots of swimmers making a big splash for our service”

The event is open to everyone, men and women, and those thinking of taking part can register their interest by emailing office@rcne.

Registration, minimum €5, on the morning will site for anyone who wants to book a slot after the swim.

For those who would like to support the event but aren’t brave enough to get into the water, donations can be made via the Rape Crisis North East Building Fund page on GoFundme.