Louth student receives one of five STEM scholarships at TCD

Pictured are Elaine Carey, Chief Commercial Officer, Three Ireland and Three UK, Dr Linda Doyle, Provost, Trinity College Dublin, Emily Profir and Trinity's Dean of STEM Sylvia Draper

A former student of St Oliver’s Community College, Drogheda, has received a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) scholarship at Trinity College Dublin.

Emily Profir, Computer Science, Linguistics and Spanish, is one of five female students around the country to benefit from the scheme – Three Ireland Connect to STEM Scholarships for Women – aimed at attracting more women to STEM subjects.

Administered by the Faculty of STEM and Trinity Access, the scholarship is worth €20,000 each over a four-year undergraduate degree programme.

The five awardees, all first-year students at Trinity, were presented with their awards at an evening ceremony on Monday December 5th.

They are the first recipients of a total of 25 Three Ireland Connect to STEM scholarships for women to be awarded at Trinity over the next five years.

Applications were invited from first year students on selected courses in 2022/3 and recipients were chosen on the basis of a written application.

The successful students will also receive mentoring and other supports from Three Ireland.

“I want to warmly congratulate the five recipients of the “Connect to STEM” scholarships and wish them every success in their studies. As an engineering graduate myself, I know how hugely rewarding it is to engage with STEM subjects,” said Dr Linda Doyle, Provost, Trinity College Dublin. “In order to understand and challenge power in today’s world, an understanding of STEM is vital. And it is hugely important that we have many women studying and working in this sphere.”