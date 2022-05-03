Louth student Ciara Duffy honoured with prestigious Johnson & Johnson scholarship

Ciara Duffy from Dundalk was awarded a bespoke art piece to mark her receipt of a scholarship from Johnson & Johnson at the University of Limerick

Dundalk student Ciara Duffy was awarded a bespoke framed glass artworks to mark her receipt of a scholarship from global healthcare company, Johnson & Johnson, as part of its WiSTEM2D Programme at University of Limerick.

Ciara, from Faughart, was one of only 16 students from the University of Limerick to secure one of the internationally renowned Johnson &Johnson scholarships, which provide young people with extensive industry mentoring and leadership training.

WiSTEM2D is the Women in Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, Manufacturing and Design programme.

Ciara is studying Manufacturing Engineering Technology, and was awarded the scholarship in 2021. She told the Argus that despite being “the only girl in a class of boys” she would appeal to other female students to seriously consider STEM courses.

"I’d say to anyone who has it in their mind, don’t be afraid of it, have confidence. Just because there are twenty lads in a classroom and one girl, it doesn’t make you any less capable. I think girls can lack confidence, especially in STEM subjects, but if you want to go and do it, then do it.”

She said that winning the scholarship had opened up a range of possibilities for her, and she has the opportunity to work one on one with a mentor and make site visits to the Johnson & Johnson plant, which is close to where she is studying at University of Limerick.