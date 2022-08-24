Louth staff shocked by possible closure of Yapstone in Drogheda

Chamber President Robert Murray presents a piece of Maureen Finn ceramic art to Yapstone’s CEO Frank Mastrangelo and EVP Peter Rowan at the 10th anniversary celebrations just one month ago.

Just weeks after Drogheda-based global payments giant Yapstone celebrated 10 years in the town, staff are said to have been ‘blindsided’ by internal reports of a possible imminent closure of the headquarters, and loss of jobs.

The US company, which made a virtue of having chosen Drogheda as their European base in 2012, employs 70 people in its Mell offices.

Local TD Fergus O’Dowd says he is shocked at the reports.

“I’m extremely concerned about the reports of the potential closure and subsequent loss of jobs in Yapstone, Drogheda. I recently attended their ten-year anniversary event alongside the management and staff at their headquarters in Mellview House and the company spoke very positively on Drogheda and its future aspirations so this news has come as a complete shock.” he told the Drogheda Independent.

“The government must be available to assist the staff who will no doubt be very distressed and upset by this shocking news.”

The Louth TD immediately contacted the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Leo Varadkar TD, upon learning of the information and he confirmed that “his priority at this juncture is to try and support the staff and secure their jobs into the future if at all possible.

"We’ve worked hard to create employment in all parts of Ireland and have a vision for Drogheda, Dundalk and the surrounding area, to be an economic corridor between Dublin and Belfast, which can compete for opportunities for both North and South of the border,” said Minister Varadkar. “The Government is on hand to help here in whatever way we can.”

The Tánaiste has asked his officials and the IDA to meet with the company urgently.

A spokesperson for the IDA said they are still in active negotiations with Yapstone and will be meeting with officials on Thursday.