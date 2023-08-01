Louth SPCA caring for kittens dumped and left to die

This little kitten was thrown from a car outside Dundalk

Louth SPCA is caring for two kittens that had been dumped and cruelly left to die.

Posting on her Facebook page, Fiona Squibb SPCA inspector for Louth, revealed that she is caring for two young kittens that are lucky to be alive.

In the first incident, she says that a little black and white kitten was thrown from a car on the Inner Relief Road, across from Dundalk Stadium.

Fortunately it was spotted by a member of the public, and Fiona, a Louth SPCA inspector and a man selling fruit at a stall, managed to catch it.

"The poor wee thing came up the ditch towards us, luckily I had a net and we got it. Now in the warm getting cuddles and food. Lucky one.”

"It never ceases to amaze me,” she said.

Just two days later, two women out walking on a different route to their usual one came across a cardboard box that had been taped up with no air holes.They heard a muffled cry from inside and took the box home only to get a shock when they discovered a frightened kitten inside.

"Lovely tortie kitten about six weeks old. She was kept overnight, collected this morning and taken to kennels. Now in care of Louth SPCA,” Fiona reported on Sunday.

Fiona has repeatedly appealed to people to ensure that their cats are neutered.